A stressed-out mother's son in grade 8 recently got a girlfriend, which inspired peeps to share similar coming of age

Raising a teenager is definitely no easy feat, with many people being shocked at how fast their kids have already grown

Peeps across Mzansi sympathised with the poor lady and also shared tales of what their kids have been up to

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An innocent and sweet child growing up into an adventurous teenager is what many parents dread. A stressed-out mom lived through this experience when she discovered that her son, who is in grade 8, had got a girlfriend.

A stunned mother shared that her grade 8 son had recently gotten a girlfriend, and peeps flocked to tell the same type of story. Images: @Twana_Mashandu/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The shaken mother is @Twana_Mashandu and made the announcement on Twitter. Eager followers quickly shared their own tales about what the teens in their lives get up to.

Raising children obviously has its really sour moments. A toddler's temper tantrum and high octane energy may get on many parents' nerves. Things get murkier when they step into their teenage lives due to how mischievous that period can be.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Folks across Mzansi were quick to share her feeling of stress and worry by sharing the stories of what their sons, daughters, nieces and nephews were up to. See the responses below:

@elkay40 posted:

@Primie_16 commented:

"My boyfriend’s nephew asked him for R100. He said his girlfriend wants it so she can buy things at the school’s tuck shop. They are only in grade 2 "

@DrMom_Cooks asked:

"I ambulance iyaphi babes?"

@PhumlaPm shared:

@DrHubo_ said:

"He will block you soon "

@Viwe_Pobana mentioned:

"My first born is 10, and I fear this Lapho I have relationship issues, and my son be stable yena ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

@yasemahozenimnd posted:

@_laposh09 commented:

"Mine is in grade 8 too, and there are girls who come by our place every single day to "hang out" angikho right. Why are they crushing on my son? "

Mzansi artist Rasta honours “Tata comrade Thabo Mbeki” with portrait, Mzansi people share wild reactions

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African artist Rasta has left citizens of Mzansi puzzled over another one of his artworks. Creating a portrait of “Tata Comrade Thabo Mbeki”, our guy had people dropping bombs.

It is no secret that some of Rasta’s portraits take a bit of creative thinking to figure out what he was going for before someone tells you. Shame, he has batted a lot of shade in his time, but it has never stopped him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News