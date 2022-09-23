A dancing teacher and pupil put South Africans into a Friday mood, while the educator made some ladies swoon

The clip puts an interesting twist on the antics that ama2k get up to in school because now it has a person of authority in it

Peeps loved how the pair danced but most believed that the chalk-wielder stole the show with his moves

Dancing students posting TikToks has become quite popular in Mzansi, but it's a rare site to see a student and teacher make one. This was the case with an educator and pupil who did the Hamba Wena challenge together.

A dancing schoolman and learner won over new fans online, while the teacher impressed Mzansi's ladies. Images: scalii_shoes/ TikTok

The vibey and stylish teacher goes by the name of scalii_shoes and has developed a sizable following on TikTok, where the video was shared. A glance at his profile shows that he's quite the hip and happening educator, with the caption on his bio saying:

"Your child’s favourite teacher ‍"

The schoolman and learner stood next to each other in preparation for the dance. The swaggy teacher did the whole routine while wearing a cap and keeping his hands in his pocket, which made him win more cool points between the two.

Peeps across Mzansi adored the video, but many quickly pointed out that the teacher was the favourite. See the responses below:

Linnyjonkie said:

"Meener ke vibe "

Lebzalicious mentioned:

"So we won't be talking about how big the learner's shoes look "

Bongiwe Khoza955 commented:

"Teacher takes trophy "

Pontsho Mokotjo shared:

"Iyhooo sir. I'm worried about learners shoe size However award to the teachers of this year wow "

❤asemahle ❤ posted:

"My crush."

boipelo310 said:

"Yesss wena Meneer."

Thulisile J machika mentioned:

"Akuna teacher omuhle so... Maybe yi assistant teacher "

mandylaneWinter commented:

"Teacher, I my type."

