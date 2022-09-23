An energetic gent brought out his most skilled dance moves at a UKZN graduation which utterly amazed South African netizens

The talented gent is also a dancer and has a TikTok account with videos filled with his flashy footwork

Folks across Mzansi were left stupefied by the way he moved, with one woman even asking him if he practised

Mzansi will always be a nation that houses some of the smoothest dancers, and one of them decided to show off his skilled footwork at his UKZN graduation.

A vibey gent brought out his best dance moves at a UKZN graduation, which left South Africans stunned. Images: Mohale Malitjane/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Mohale Malitjane is also a musician and has grown a steady following on TikTok, where the video was posted. He is, infact, a dancer and quite talented because his videos rack up thousands of views on the platform.

What makes this clip more special compared to his other entertaining video is that he did it at his graduation while dressed in a stylish formal outfit. The clip itself is quite brief, but the dexterity that the man moves with is what stands out the most.

The agile footwork even lead one woman to ask if the gifted dude practice before attending to graduate, and he smoothly replied by saying:

"Lol no it’s in my blood."

Other peeps across Mzansi also had a lot of positives to say, with many congratulating him on graduating. See the comments below:

khethohmiya said:

"Not a UKZN grad without vibe "

Perseverance commented:

"You can dance... Congratulations "

Khanya mentioned:

"Wish I danced like this last month but I was busy thinking about bills "

Gira Becky KK shared;

"You can dance this dance Anyway congratulations Bro, dance more than that "

Riah posted:

"You practised neh "

user7954360641239 said:

"You have just gained a follower "

Leah_MN commented:

"Well done, not only a vibe but intelligent Congratulations."

Kagiso Moitiri Chaan mentioned:

"U nailed it just like u did on ur studies congratulations."

