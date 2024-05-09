One brave South African lady inspired many people with her story and touched many online users

Itumeleng Sekhu-Ped opened up about her life journey, and her story has touched many people online.

A brave survivor got candid about her life journey, inspiring many online users. Image: Briefly TV Life.

Meet Itumeleng Sekhu-Ped, an inspiring and brave survivor

A woman sat down with Briefly TV Life, where she was candid about her life journey, inspiring many. Itumeleng Sekhu-Ped shared with the publication that she got burnt when she was 11 months old.

She explained that she was sleeping on the bed and a candle fell over the bed. Itumeleng said that her mother was in the next room when they started smelling fire, and they quickly ran to grab her. To their surprise, they found Itumeleng being burnt by the fire.

"It was a 70-degree Celsius fire, and by the time my mom picked me up from the bed, my right hand literally stayed behind, I lost four fingers in the progress, my head scalp was showing, my ear was completely brunt off, and my face," she said in the video.

Itumeleng did not have a normal childhood like any other, as she spent most of her time in the hospital from 11 months to when she was 15 years old.

"Hospitals were my second home; sometimes, I would write my exams in hospitals."

The brave woman also revealed that she received many surgeries where they had to reconstruct her face; she went on to state that her ear and fingers were artificial. Itumeleng spoke of her time back in school when she was bullied because of how she looked, which led her to her first suicide attempt.

She shared how she felt rejected and how "nobody would ever love" her, which led her to try and commit suicide yet again. Itumeleng said her mom paid someone to become her friend and take her to the movies, and through that friendship, she met the Lord and began her journey with God.

Fast forward to her time in uni, she met her man, who later became her husband, and she gave birth to twins.

Watch the Itumeleng's inspiring story below:

Online users are inspired

Many took to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages.

@theresatembo2776 said:

"God always have a purpose see, God blessed you with two babies at once."

@rianettecluley5990 added:

"Itu, you're such an inspiration. Thank you for sharing your story. Your personality is infectious!"

@user-sg5hy3ft3n commented:

"Wow, such an inspiring story!"

