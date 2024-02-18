A beautiful woman in the Eastern Cape who conquered breast cancer is over the moon about winning the Mrs Eastern Cape Queen 2024 beauty pageant

Marion Peake is a philanthropist, kind supermom, and runs a non-profit organisation with her husband where she helps the needy and has various foster kids whom she cares for

Briefly News caught up with the strong woman, who shares how she feels about achieving her dream

A woman in the Eastern Cape who is beautiful inside and out has achieved a wonderful accolade.

Marion Peake from Eastern Cape is an inspiring pageant winner. Image: Marion Peake/Supplied.

Lovely Marion Peake is the reigning Mrs Eastern Cape Queen 2024. The supermom uses various platforms to help others and raise awareness about cancer.

Briefly News previously wrote about the stunner, who is a body-positivity activist, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, supermom, and cancer survivor.

Marion runs a non-profit endeavour with her husband, called Helping Those in Need, which assists the needy. She is also a foster mom to many kids.

Cancer survivor wins pageant

In a follow-up chat with Briefly News, the mom shares how she feels about winning the pageant and achieving a lifelong dream she’s had:

“My journey to becoming Mrs Eastern Cape Queen has been one of self-discovery. Won in a year where the Bokke won the World Cup and in the reigning year of 2024, where the trend has been coloured people rising to the occasion.”

Marion laments on her iconic win and expresses that she’s never allowed her double mastectomy to hold her back from any experiences.

Eastern Cape woman inspires

The entrepreneur is confident in herself and also uses her platform to help other women shine their light in the world:

“It felt like an honour bestowed on my chest, not just my head. This moment has freed my voice even more. This was a voice of confidence I so badly needed to help women who also feel trapped within their bodies.

“I have taken to TikTok to share my cancer journey and engage with so many women and family members who have lost loved ones.

“So many women fight inner battles thinking nobody understands them. This year, I embark on a new journey and venture on SterStatus Season 6 in the hopes of spreading more pay-it-forward initiatives.”

