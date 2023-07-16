Gorgeous Miss Soweto, Tsakane Sono has shared how Zozibini Tunzi and other beautiful dark-skinned women have inspired her

The 25-year-old occupational therapist explains to Briefly News that while she was always fascinated with pageants, seeing specific women redefine beauty has truly wowed her

Tsakane dreams of one day being Miss SA and using the platform to share her story of resilience with others

Reigning Miss Soweto has opened up to Briefly News, sharing how former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi and other strong, beautiful black women have inspired her.

Tsakane Sono said that successful women like Zozibini Tunzi and Viola Davis have inspired her. Image: Tsakane Sono and Zozibini Tunzi.

Tsakane Sono told Briefly News that while she has always been fascinated with pageants, seeing diverse women win them has truly encouraged her:

“I grew up watching a lot of pageants and shows like America’s Next Top Model with my mother but I never felt like it was a world I would fit into because of the stereotypes of beauty that existed.

“But over time, I saw so many women rising up to challenge stereotypes of beauty in terms of size, height, and complexion. Women like Bokang Montjane, Zozibini Tunzi, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o, and many others proved that you’re worth every chance and every opportunity the world has to offer no matter what you look like.”

Miss Soweto dreams of being Miss SA

The 25-year-old occupational therapist, who previously told Briefly News about her passion for mental health advocacy, explains why she would love to one day win Miss SA:

“It would be an honour to not only represent Soweto as Miss SA but to also share my story of resilience with other young girls and boys for them to learn that a yes from oneself is the most powerful yes you can ever receive. Validate yourself first and don’t wait for anyone else to see you first.”

Tsakane shares some of the challenges she needed to overcome on her ongoing journey:

“Some of the challenges have included overcoming a poor sense of self-image because of not fitting the societal stereotypes of beauty."

The hard-working sis has also conquered depression when she was in her final year of university:

“[I also had to overcome] rejection and self-doubt. I overcame these challenges by never losing my anchor in my faith and knowing that no matter what I face, God covers me and I just have to trust Him. I also overcame by learning to validate myself first and give myself a ‘yes’ rather than waiting for someone else to notice me.”

The young beauty queen notes that her family has always been supportive of her journey:

“I am an only child and my entire family has been so kind and so supportive, especially my mother. At first, she did not understand why I decided to enter pageants, but she was supportive from the get-go.

“She rallied her colleagues and all our family members to support my journey and they have all done so with such kindness and generosity.

"My mom’s colleagues made big posters with my picture written ‘Tsakane for Miss Soweto’ and when I was crowned, my mom joined me on stage holding up that poster. That poster represents all the family members and friends that have invested in my dreams and for that I am forever grateful.”

Tsakane is a true inspiration, especially because of her love of mental health advocacy and being an activist for change for people with diverse disabilities.

