A strong young woman from Pretoria who is a finalist in Miss Teenager South Africa is passionate about social cohesion

The 19-year-old is highly ambitious and is currently a BA Philosophy, Politics and Economics student at the University of Pretoria

Teboho Jiyane opened up about her love for assisting those in need and her dreams of one day serving as a diplomat for South Africa

Strong, multitalented, and bold. One Pretoria-born Miss Teenager South Africa finalist has opened up to Briefly News about her passion for education and holistic social cohesion.

Teboho Jiyane is a finalist in Miss Teenager South Africa. Image: Teboho Jiyane/Supplied.

The 19-year-old is currently a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics student at the University of Pretoria student and dreams of one day obtaining a master’s qualification in Diplomatic Studies.

Briefly News caught up with Teboho Jiyane, who reflected on her Miss Teenager South Africa journey and her ambitions for the future.

The Miss Teenager South Africa finalist is goal-driven

Teboho is passionate about reducing inequality in South Africa, a country that has previously been ranked as the most unequal state in the world, Mail & Guardian reported.

“I am championing the cause of social cohesion by 2030, taking inspiration from the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. I particularly resonate with the goal of reducing inequalities.

“I believe we can address [inequality in South Africa] through educational initiatives and strategic projects. In my view, knowledge is power; understanding the gravity of the situation and the steps we can take can significantly help in reducing inequalities.”

The intelligent young woman is determined to walk the talk, and even started an initiative aimed at assisting the needy:

“I've initiated a project called the Helping Hand Initiative, to foster social cohesion by extending support to those in need. Currently, I'm excited to share about our ongoing project, #HarnessCreativity.

“This initiative aims to rejuvenate under-resourced schools and create vibrant learning environments.

“We plan to transform these spaces by painting school walls, supplying stationery and books, and fostering an overall conducive learning environment. Bishop Jo Seoka Day Care Centre is the first institution we've chosen for this project."

Teboho’s love of education emanates through this project:

“Often, we underestimate the impact of a nurturing environment on a child's education. Colourful walls, well-kept play areas, drawing books, colouring pencils, and other seemingly small elements can make a significant difference. They create a motivating environment that encourages children to learn.

“At this time, we are welcoming donations and sponsorships, and any assistance provided will be greatly appreciated. If you wish to donate or collaborate with us, please email us at initiative.helpinghand1@gmail.com.”

The beauty pageant finalist notes that she has always been enthused about pageantry, although her financial limitations hindered her:

“At high school, I entered the Miss Centurion Schools pageant. I made it to the semi-finals but had to withdraw due to an inability to pay the entry fee.

“Despite having a month to gather the funds, my parents found the costs of entry fees, outfits, and tickets too high. We were unprepared for these costs, and I had to give up my place in the competition.”

The beaut loves seeing diverse women partaking in pageants

Teboho notes that after she saw someone she had grown up with succeeding in pageants despite not fitting normative beauty standards, she was hopeful:

“This friend of mine was muscular, about my height, and still she managed to achieve great things in the world of pageantry. Her success showed me that I, too, could be a queen and participate in a pageant. And so, I took the leap.”

The student states that she has very supportive relatives who help keep her on track for success and each of her immediate family members play a key role in her achieving every dream she has.

Despite grappling with self-doubt, comparing herself to others, and economic difficulties, Teboho is determined to reach success, both within and beyond the realm of pageantry:

“My ultimate goal is to serve as a diplomat for South Africa. I aspire to this role because I'm focused on fostering peace, protecting my country's interests, and representing South Africa on the global stage.”

