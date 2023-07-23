A talented young actress from Durban, who portrayed the role of ‘Zeldah’ in the popular South African drama series, Imbewu: The Seed , is highly ambitious

Fatima Zahra Dada has a good head on her shoulders and notes that as a Muslim woman, she is selective about the roles she undertakes

Talking to Briefly News, the young actress opens up about her passions, portraying a Middle Eastern woman in an international series called The Power, and more

Fatima Zahra Dada, who mainly goes by ‘Zahra Dada’, is a multifaceted Durban actress, model, influencer, and more.

Fatima Zahra Dada was in Imbewu: The Seed. Image: Fatima Zahra Dada/Supplied.

The young woman has played iconic roles, portraying ‘Zeldah’ in local television series, Imbewu: The Seed, and has taken on a role in an international series on Amazon Prime called The Power, playing a Middle Eastern woman wearing the hijab.

Briefly News spoke to Zahra, who shared more about her career, ambitions, and passion for the arts.

The Durban woman developed a passion for acting in college

Zahra pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree with a specialisation in Brand Building and Business Management at The Vega School of Brand Leadership in Cape Town, IOL wrote.

She shares with Briefly News that her passion for acting ignited in college:

“It was during this time that I developed a passion for the media and entertainment industry, which led me to embark on an exciting journey in the field.

“Acting and film are my primary passions. I have pursued these passions by studying acting and filmmaking in South Africa, as well as in the two biggest movie cities and industries: Los Angeles and Mumbai.

“As an influencer, I have had the opportunity to appear in commercials for brands such as Old Mutual and Woolworths South Africa. Additionally, I have partnered with respected brands like Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Clicks.”

The 'Imbewu' actress is Muslim, with her faith an ever-guiding light

Zahra notes that as a Muslim woman, it is not possible to accept every role she is offered. However, remaining true to her ethics and morals is vital:

“[In The Power], I portrayed the character of Leen, a Middle Eastern role, with an Arabic accent. Leen is a caring individual who stands up for her beliefs, displaying bravery, strength, and courage.

“These qualities resonate with me. Being a confident woman, I felt even more empowered wearing my hijab on-screen, working diligently to bring Leen to life.”

'The Power' actress is also an entrepreneur interested in various facets related to entertainment

Zahra is a businesswoman, having founded a company in 2018 that is aimed at making strong female narrative films:

“LIVALIL BY ZAHRAD (Pty) Ltd is based in Durban, South Africa. The company aims to be a creative vehicle that tells female-driven stories and illuminates storytelling in creative, enchanting ways to promote our stories and locations to local and international clientele through quality productions.

“I have [also] written and produced short films, which has given me the confidence to move onto the next step in filmmaking; to write and produce feature films.

The talented creative shares her dreams for the future:

“I want to live to my maximum potential and use my talents to serve a bigger purpose in life and contribute to society.

“I have big dreams, so I need to take big actions to achieve them. I would like to grow my influential platforms and become a global superstar through my work in media and film.”

