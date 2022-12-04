It’s no secret that Pearl Thusi is incredibly gorgeous and talented, with her fit and flawless physique and stunning style often dazzling many

The media personality doesn’t need to don formal wear or even makeup to show off how fabulous she is, with the 34-year-old a total natural beauty

Briefly News looks back on some of Pearl's coolest looks of 2022, from her Black Panther premiere dress to her Halloween outfit and more

Pearl Thusi is a total 10. Not only is the stunner an incredibly talented media personality and actress, but she’s also beautiful and stylish too.

Pearl Thusi always looks amazing. Image: pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old doesn’t need makeup or fancy outfits to look great, with the babe a complete stunner even in casual wear and no cosmetics.

Briefly News looks back on four of the talented celeb’s most fabulous looks of 2022.

Pearl Thusi looked ravishing at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

The Fistful of Vengeance actress looked amazing at the premiere of Black Panther 2, rocking a dazzling red dress.

Pearl and her daughter also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film before passing on from cancer in 2020. She posted about the event online.

The media personality killed her Betty Boop outfit on Halloween

Pearl dressed up as the cartoon character Betty Boop for Halloween 2022. From the hair to her wide-eyed contact lenses and tiny red number, the actress totally slayed the look.

Pearl Thusi looked terrific in a casual polka-dot number

The radiant momma showed off her stunning figure on a yacht as she rocked a black and white polka-dot dress.

Pearl looked incredibly youthful in the snaps posted on Insta. Social media peeps went nuts for the fit.

The Queen Sono actress slayed in a little black number

At the launch of the star-studded South African Twenty League, the talented woman rocked a short black dress that flaunted her beautiful legs.

