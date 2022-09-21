From Minnie Dlamini to Pearl Thusi, South Africa is just filled with gorgeous female celebrities who get prettier with age

From Pearl Thusi to Minnie Dlamini, South Africa is truly the epicentre of beautiful female celebs, with these Mzansi stunners adored by fans because of their looks, style and amazing talents.

It’s therefore no surprise that some of these women were once beauty queens in their younger days.

Briefly News has compiled a list of just four famous female celebs who have taken part in pageants at some point in their lives. All of these radiant queens ended up winning the contests they partook in and continue shining today.

1. Minnie Dlamini

Mzansi’s sweetheart has always been very beautiful. In 2021, she shared a snap of herself and a childhood friend who took part in a modelling contest, Zalebs wrote. In 2002, Minnie Dlamini also won Little Miss South Africa.

2. Basetsana Kumalo

Renowned South African television personality, Basetsana Kumalo won Miss SA way back in 1994 and ended up being a runner-up at the Miss World contest, with the pageant won by Aishwarya Rai, True Love wrote. The 48-year-old went on to become one of Mzansi’s most renowned media personalities, businesswomen and philanthropists. A true inspiration!

3. Pearl Thusi

Media personality, Pearl Thusi is truly perseverant and inspiring. After entering Miss SA Teen in 2003, she bagged First Princess. Thereafter, she tried her luck at pageantry again and entered Miss KwaZulu Natal, taking home the crown in 2005, Drum Magazine wrote.

4. Cynthia Shange

The 73-year-old is a renowned South African actress and model who made history in 1972 by becoming the first black Miss SA to enter Miss World. Before that, Cynthia won the Miss Natal pageant, Drum Magazine wrote. The legendary actress is best known for her roles in Shaka Zulu, Muvhango, and many more.

