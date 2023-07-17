A gorgeous young graduate encouraged netizens not to give up after failing grade 12 twice and not being employed after getting her qualifications

The young stunner encouraged netizens on her post and pushed them to pursue their dreams irrespective of obstacles and naysayers.

South Africans congratulated her on her beautiful journey and were inspired by her resilience

A beautiful young muslim woman obtained her qualifications and a dream job. Image: @salmasnell

A young Muslim woman failed her matric twice, and after getting her qualification she remained unemployed for months.

Now the Cape Town resident has a wonderful job in her industry and is studying a postgraduate qualification, inspiring other young women not to give up on themselves.

Muslim woman struggles through failure to emerge with qualification

@salmasnell's story resonates with many who struggle to believe that their dreams are attainable.

Her story went viral and was shared on TikTok, reaching over 20K viewers and over 2K likes.

@Salmasnell,who graduated this year from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, shared her story with a heartwarming caption.

She encouraged people not to allow others to discourage them from achieving their dreams. She noted that the journey to obtaining qualifications will be rough but it will be worthwhile after the dream finally becomes a reality.

Woman's story warmly received by South Africans

Netizens were filled with gratitude for her sharing her story with Mzansi.

Michelle10 said:

"I am going through this. Thank you for sharing your story."

User7565164690423 could relate.

"Your story is very similar to mine. I applied for my second degree after repeating grade 10 and not finishing in record time. We still move."

Zandi added:

"Oh, Salma. Congratulations, my love. I am so proud of you."

User2016951465056 thanked her.

"Congratulations, and thank you for motivating us."

Thandiexx shared:

"Amen, so happy for you. Wishing you all the best."

Woman writes CTA exam twice and become Chartered accountant

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman overcame the difficulty of writing her chartered accountant exam twice to land her dream job.

The hun shared her story on TikTok about how she is now living overseas and enjoying the fruits of her journey. etizens Who were also on the journey could testify of how difficult it can be.

