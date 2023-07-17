A woman shared how gruelling it was for her to obtain her qualifications and certification to be a chartered accountant

She had to write her CTA exam more than once, but it paid off, as she is now living her best life while working abroad

Netizens shared their journeys too. One commentator said that he did his exam nine times before finally passing

A young woman had to write her CTA exam twice before she qualified to be a chartered accountant. Image: @ntwanie_ngomane

Despite having to write her qualifying exam twice, a beautiful young woman did not give up on her dream to be a charted accountant.

Today she is a qualified chartered accountant who travels the world, meeting new clients and visiting places she has only dreamed of.

Her journey is a testament to showing that failure is not the end but another step towards success.

Woman shares her journey of becoming a chartered accountant

@ntwanie_ngomane shared her video on TikTok, where she gave viewers a glimpse into her struggles to become a charted accountant. Her video gained over 110J views and 6K likes.

The video shows her preparing for her day while narrating her story. She spoke about writing her CTA (Certificate in the Theory of Accounting) examination twice before she could qualify.

The CTA exam is a challenging exam required for one who has obtained a degree in Accounting to become admitted as a certified Chartered Accountant.

View the video here:

Accountants and students share their testimonies

Chartered accountants who also underwent the gruelling CTA exam to become accountants shared their testimonies in the comment section.

Thee Mel Mdabula said that the journey is worth it.

"Take it from a guy who did CTA a record 9 times."

Soul Financial Education said that doing her CTA was very tough.

"Anyone who does it more than once is a king or queen in my eyes."

Priyanka said that this is reassuring.

"I'm currently doing my articles so this is so reassuring."

User9906531311219 said she is also on her journey to becoming a chartered accountant.

"I resigned last week to pursue my CTA. Hoping to get there in a few years."

Noe also complimented her journey and her stylish accessories in the video.

"That looks like a Doc Marten bag I have. I'm also on the journey to be a CA."

Young woman aspires to be chartered accountant

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young woman aspires to become a chartered accountant, and she shared her journey.

Thenjiwe Khatle recently acquired her postgraduate qualification at Wits, and she received praise and applause from Netizens for her journey.

