A dedicated young woman recently obtained her postgraduate qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand

The strong lady wants to become a chartered accountant and is on the road to accomplishing her dream

Despite all the ups and downs, the sis celebrated obtaining an additional academic qualification and was lauded online

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A hard-working and gorgeous young woman is thrilled about bagging a postgraduate qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Thenjiwe Khatle is an aspiring chartered accountant. Image: Thenjiwe Khatle/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis shared her win on social media and received praise online.

The proud Wits graduate further explained that she had a dream of becoming a chartered accountant.

LinkedIn user, Thenjiwe Khatle, currently works as a financial services trainee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sis celebrated her win and captioned her post:

“This past year has been full of ups and downs, but through perseverance, dedication, and the support of loved ones, I've proven that anything is possible.

“As Maya Angelou once said, ‘I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.’ I'm grateful for the lessons I've learned and the growth I've experienced."

Thenjiwe then thanked all those who have contributed to her growth:

“Thank you to everyone who has been there for me along the way. Your encouragement and kindness have meant the world to me.

“I'm excited for what's to come as I work towards my goal of becoming a CA(SA). The journey hasn't been easy, but with faith and determination, I know I can achieve my dreams.”

LinkedIn users praise accounting graduate

The young woman was celebrated online:

Saiyuri Ishwarlal said:

“Congratulations, Thenji. So proud of you!”

Ngazibini Mqamane shared:

“Congratulations, Thenji.”

Diligent accountant from Gauteng celebrates obtaining new job, Mzansi social media users congratulate

In a related story by Briefly News, a stylish accountant posted a sizzling snap from her first day at work after landing a new gig.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko, who holds a degree in accounting from North-West University, had many LinkedIn users showing her love after she shared the amazing news.

The young woman has a bright future ahead of her, with her work ethic and professional-looking outfit impressing peeps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News