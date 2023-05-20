A mother of one residing in Hammanskraal is hustling hard to make a success of her various business endeavours

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo sell sauces, snack packs, and more, using a bicycle and wheelbarrow to make deliveries

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, the young entrepreneur shared that she loves empowering other women and showing them the ropes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A dedicated mom from Hammanskraal who grinds hard with multiple business endeavours is passionate about helping other women.

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo hustles hard in business. Image: Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo.

Source: Facebook

Nelisiwe Khumo Mphamo works with recycling, makes snack packs, and sells lingerie, sauces, and more.

In previous conversations with Briefly News, the mother of one noted that she started her business with R500 Sassa money and dreams of being a millionaire.

Now, in a follow-up chat, Nelisiwe shared that she loves showing other women who want to be entrepreneurs the ropes of the industry:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I show them where to get stock and help them with prices. I show them shops to get more affordable [merchandise] where I know it's cheaper.

“Helping people has always been my dream. Selling is the future; especially considering how prominent loadshedding is in the country, with people needing extra income.”

The hustler was previously honoured in a post by Kasi Economy who commended her for delivering products in a wheelbarrow and bicycle unashamedly.

Nelisiwe is a busy woman and an inspiration to young women who are working hard to give their children great futures.

4 Single moms hustling as entrepreneurs in 2022: From starting laundromats to farming, baking treats, and more

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about four single mothers who are doing the most for their kiddies.

In 2022, Briefly News reported on several successful mothers who started businesses from nothing and continue to strive for success.

We peek at just a few caring mommas we have had the privilege of profiling who slay as farmers, bakers, and more.

Being a single parent is tough and comes with its fair share of challenges, especially when there is little support provided to help raise the child.

However, these ladies hustle with grace, resilience, and a ton of determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News