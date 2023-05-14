Moms are often characterised as special people who bring warmth, love, and sustenance to a home

One does not necessarily have to be a mom to nurture children – many aunts, grandmothers, sisters, and more often fulfil motherly duties towards various people in their inner circle

14 May is about celebrating Mother’s Day, and the essence of motherhood, and as such, Briefly News interviewed three very different moms to ask how they’ll spend this day

Motherhood is about more than just being a mom and having kids of your own. Many sisters, grandmothers, aunts, and more, often take on this role.

Sisanda Nkoala, Fikile Ndaba and Lizar Malukeke are three loving mothers. Image: Supplied.

Moms give so much of themselves to the children within their sphere – they are nurturing, warm, and the essence of any home.

Briefly News spoke to three very different moms to ask how they’ll be spending this day.

Cape Town CPUT academic to use Mother’s Day to self-reflect

Media lecturer and academic at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Dr Sisanda Nkoala says that Mother's Day is an opportunity for the world to stop and reflect on the important role of motherhood in making society function:

“I think it's a celebration of motherhood in all its forms; from celebrating people who give birth to children, to those who raise children and play that motherly role, such as grandmothers, childminders, adopted parents, and more. It really looks at the value mothers add to society.

“I will be celebrating it. I normally just take the day to reflect on my own motherhood journey, and it's a moment for me to really give myself a pat on the back for the great job I'm doing as a mom.”

Dr Sisanda further shared that she’ll also celebrate the moms around her.

Briefly News previously wrote about the academic and her journey to obtaining her PhD in Rhetoric Studies at the University of Cape Town while rearing three little boys.

Limpopo mom in recycling says there are surprises awaiting her

Lizar Maluleke is a mom with a recycling business who has three loving kids. The strong mother previously shared with Briefly News some of the challenges she faces as a mom raising a son with cerebral palsy.

The loving woman notes that Mother’s Day is also about appreciation and celebration:

“Motherhood means a safe place of unconditional love for my kids and provision of psychological safety for them to grow into amazing humans. It's a lifetime commitment of tender love and care.”

Lizar shares how she’ll spend the day this Sunday:

“There's a surprise waiting for me, but besides that, my second-born son was born on Mother's Day, and we will be celebrating [his birthday as well].”

Gauteng single mom with pie business to travel with son

Fikile Ndaba is an inspiring single mother with one son. The 31-year-old was abandoned by the father of her child one week after giving birth.

However, aside from the challenges she’s faced, the strong-willed mom has a pie business and an accounting firm.

Briefly News previously wrote about the young lady recently publishing a book that she hopes will help single mothers who are struggling with the emotional strain of motherhood.

Fikile shares what motherhood means to her:

“Motherhood means a lot to me. I became a mother on 27 November 2021 and since then, my life changed drastically for the best.

“Once we become mothers, we live for our children; that's what motherhood is; living and taking care of those you birthed.

“The thing with motherhood is that it goes beyond just taking care of those you birthed, but to anyone around you. Motherhood is instinctive. We do not wait to birth children before we can understand the meaning of motherhood. Without children, we still play a significant role in being mothers to our relatives, siblings, and so on."

The young mommy shares how she’ll spend Mother’s Day:

“I always travel for Mother’s Day with my son. So, this Mother’s Day, we will be in Durban.”

