A lady crushing on a petrol attendant went viral on social media, leaving peeps in laughter

The TikTok clip generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

South Africans were amused by the stunner's video as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes

A young lady could not believe her eyes when she came across a petrol attendant and shared the video on TikTok.

A lady crushed on a petrol attendant in a TikTok video. Image: @slendasamacatalog

Source: TikTok

Woman crushes on petrol attendant

The footage shared by @slendasamacatalog on the video platform shows the petrol attendant dressed in a red top, black pants and a red cap. The gentleman caught the young lady's attention and left her in awe. It was love at first sight for the stunner.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Kade ngibona abantu beshaye le sound track never understood it till I came to this garage...enhle ingane yabantu."

The video was well received by online users as it went on to become a viral hit, gathering over 700K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to woman's clip

People rushed to the lady's comment section with laughter while others cracked jokes, saying:

Grootman 2.0 said:

"He already have Love bites .. you going to get hurt."

Mzu shared:

"I'm going to quit my job and work in the garage coz my job never allows me to be exposed ndidikiwe shem."

Ofentse Mosuwe wrote:

"And he’s well aware that you are taking him a video. His eyes are everywhere."

Keletso gushed over the man, saying:

"What a good-looking gent."

Dalene commented:

"Shoot your shot, girl."

