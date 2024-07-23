A young lady shared a video on TikTok of a group of women in Langebaan dancing in the road

While some of the dancers wore high heels, another was barefoot, catching the attention of many

Social media users headed to the video's comment section to share their thoughts on the post

A group of friends enjoyed themselves while out in Langebaan. Images: @hiitsbritney_24 / Instagram, @britneymoon_24 / TikTok

A young woman captured the moment a group of friends entertained themselves and made a street their own.

Britney Maans, who uses the handle @britneymoon_24 on TikTok, took to the app to share what was happening in Langebaan, a popular holiday destination in the Western Cape.

In the short clip, viewers see a group of young women dancing to their hearts' content outside their parked car as other cars pass them. While some ladies wore heels, another stood out as she danced barefoot.

Britney wrote in her post's caption:

"Langebaan is the place to be."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to dancing ladies

The TikTokker's viral clip had people heading to the comment section to share how the ladies' grooving brought a positive energy.

@keenancharles laughed and said:

"Obviously, there will be vibes. There's a Polo driver with them."

@abza675 pointed out the barefoot beauty and commented:

"The shoeless princess. She's on point."

@franchescaruiters told the online community:

"These are the moments we live for."

@theo1o1 enjoyed the clip and advised the dancing women:

"Keep on building that album of great memories."

@prinessshaylee, presumably one of the ladies who enjoyed their time with friends in Langebaan, said to Britney:

"The place to be. Thank you for posting us."

Woman hilariously reacts to own groove video

In a related article published this month, Briefly News reported that a lady looked at her videos from groove, and she was not pleased with herself.

In the recording, the woman danced up a storm with bottles of alcohol. At that moment, she was happy. However, while watching the video sober-minded, she felt embarrassed and could not believe that was how she behaved.

Online users related to the woman's situation and shared their similar stories.

