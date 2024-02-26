A TikTok video that shows Club Mykonos Resort in Langebaan reminded South Africans of Greek islands

One woman offered people a glimpse of what she got up to while staying at the breathtaking West Cost place

Netizens expressed excitement over the affordable opportunity to experience Greece vibes in South Africa

A woman showed her amazing stay at Club Mykonos Resort in Langebaan. Image: @trishzdishz

A woman escaped the ordinary and landed in a slice of "Greek" paradise right here in South Africa.

That's the magic of Club Mykonos Resort in Langebaan, and she @rishzdishz is spreading the word with a TikTok video that's got everyone talking!

Club Mykonos wows SA

The place is like a little piece of Greece dropped into the Western Cape, from crystal-clear waters to whitewashed buildings.

The video captures the essence of this breathtaking destination, giving viewers a taste of Mediterranean magic without leaving the country.

Affordable luxury getaway

It's not just the stunning scenery, it's the fact that you can experience all this luxury at a fraction of the price of a trip to Greece. Viewers are thrilled about getting their Greece fix without breaking the bank.

TikTokkers rave about Club Mykonos

Netizens who have visited Club Mykonos Resort are chiming in with their own reviews. They raved about the accommodation and the beautiful beach.

@user66380223016877 shared:

"Google Club Mykonos. You will get all the information you need. Been three many times Little Greece, beautiful."

@nakayda.adams posted:

"I booked directly with Myokonos. All owners wanted at least R5 000 for the weekend. I paid R3 800."

@Scorpio_Queen mentioned:

"I was there last year in October and I couldn’t believe such places exist in SA. Western Cape is so beautiful."

@Safieyah wrote:

"Absolutely love this place. ❤️"

@Trishzdishz stated:

"It’s so beautiful, right? We are so blessed here in SA."

@Andrea-Lynn said:

"I can't wait for the 8 March."

@user8134948406927 added:

"Do share location."

Woman shares Greece travel costs

In another article, Briefly News reported that dreaming of exploring the mesmerising landscapes of Greece but worried about the costs. Look no further! In a captivating TikTok video shared by Mpilo, South Africans can discover just how affordable it is to travel to Greece.

In the video, Mpilo took viewers on a virtual journey through her Greek vacation, showcasing the country's breathtaking beauty while discussing the costs involved.

