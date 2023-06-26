A young South African woman has shared a Tiktok video of her budget-friendly trip to Greece

She provided cost-saving tips and tricks on how to travel the country without breaking the bank

Social media users were impressed by her savvy approach to travelling overseas with only R21 130

A woman on TikTok showcased a budget-friendly way to travel to Greece in a video. Source: @lifewithmpilo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dreaming of exploring the mesmerising landscapes of Greece but worried about the costs? Look no further! In a captivating TikTok video shared by Mpilo (@lifewithmpilo), South Africans can discover just how affordable it is to travel to Greece.

In the video, Mpilo took viewers on a virtual journey through her Greek vacation, showcasing the country's breathtaking beauty while discussing the costs involved.

Her transparency and informative insights provided an invaluable resource for those seeking an affordable travel experience.

TikTok video of Mzansi woman's affordable journey to Greece

Mpilo broke down the expenses involved in her Greek adventure, shedding lightoth accommodation and transportation costs.

She revealed that a one-way flight from South Africa to Greece cost her R5200, her visa was R2100, and her sim card package cost her R600.

Mpilo suggested utilising public transportation instead of costly taxis, which cost her R380 for local trains. Indulging in affordable local cuisine cost her R2500, and she also took advantage of free attractions and scenic walks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi users impressed by affordable travel trips to Greece

These tips are meant to empower first-time South African travellers to immerse themselves in the rich culture and stunning landscapes of Greece while maintaining a budget-friendly approach.

This is what people had to say about her budget-friendly trip:

Kevin said:

"That’s not a bad price actually for the experience you get out of it."

Shadow Mthunzi commented:

"Great videos, and thanks for the information. Next time, I am coming with you."

Nino Brown added:

"I'm so pleased to see how the younger generation is living life to the fullest."

Thabo_Gav replied:

"Need to just bite the bullet and try this international solo trip. Thanks for the content you're sharing with us."

Catarinah said:

"It’s time for me to go to Greece."

Through Mpilo's eye-opening TikTok video, South African travellers can now realise their dreams of experiencing the captivating beauty of Greece without breaking the bank.

So, pack your bags, plan your itinerary, and embark on an incredible Greek adventure while staying within your budget. The allure of Greece awaits, and it's more affordable than you may have ever imagined!

Solo travelling becoming more common for women

In another story, Briefly News shared some of the countries where Mpilo felt most safe to travel as a solo traveller.

In a TikTok video Mpilo shares a compilation of snaps taken in various foreign countries, including; Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Turkey and Belgium. Mpilo's followers appreciated the post as a female solo traveller there is a lot to take into consideration.

Mpilo's TikTok video serves as a testament to the fact that solo travelling can be accessible for South Africans.

