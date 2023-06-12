A young South African woman has shared some of the foreign countries where she felt the safest

Solo traveller, Mpilo listed the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Greece among some of the safest places she's been

There's a lot to take into consideration as a female solo traveller, hence why Mpilo's followers appreciated her honest post

For many people, travelling long distance or going all around the globe by themselves sounds like a dream come true. Solo travel for women is even becoming more common.

A South African woman took to social media to share some of the countries where she felt most safe as a solo traveller.

Mpilo shared where she felt the most safe as a solo traveller. Image: @lifewithmpilo/TikTok

Woman shares video of safest countries she's visited

Mpilo (@lifewithmpilo) posted a TikTok video with a compilation of snaps taken in various foreign countries. These include; Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Turkey and Belgium.

The Mzansi solo traveller has been around and several of her followers appreciated her review of the countries' safety.

Travelling solo can be one of the most exciting, liberating and eye-opening experiences, no matter your age, Lonely Planet states.

Things to consider to make your solo travel more safe and enjoyable

According to Trendy Mami, before you take off on your trip, you should know about some items that will help you enjoy your trip more.

Choose a reliable airline. When booking flights, it is important to choose an airline that prioritizes safety and convenience. Look for an airline with a good safety record and that offers direct flights to your destination.

Stay in a safe hotel. When choosing a hotel, it is important to consider the location, the amenities, and the reviews. Look for a hotel that is in a safe area and that offers security measures such as 24-hour security and a safe in your room.

Rent a safe vehicle. If you are planning on renting a car, it is important to rent a safe vehicle. Make sure the car is in good condition and that it has all the necessary safety features.

Park in a safe location. If you are driving yourself to the airport, it is important to park in a safe location. Look for a parking garage that is well-lit and that has security cameras.

Plan your trip. One of the best ways to ensure a safe and enjoyable solo travel experience is to plan your trip ahead of time. Do your research and make a list of the places you want to visit. This will help you stay on track and avoid getting lost or stranded.

South Africans react to the video

Solo travel helps you see the world without being held to anyone else’s priorities or timetables. As such, you’ll get the chance to experience the world in the way that feels the most like you.

Ado_Sumettikul said:

"As a future solo South African traveller I appreciate this video so much ."

LadiQue responded:

"I felt super safe in London ."

michellenel607 replied:

"Turkey? really? (I've never been, I'm just checking because I really want to go )."

"As black people, as females, we need this, sadly . Thank you ."

"You're so pretty, and your smile is beautiful ."

Nikki who? wrote:

"Thank you for sharing your outfits 4+4=ate ✊."

Boitumelo Malunga replied:

"This was the sign I needed ♥️I appreciate this video soo much."

KabeloEmilyNell said:

"Saving this for when my money is up."

