A determined lady recently secured a job interview in a company based very far from her home in Pietermaritzburg

She needed a job desperately and embarked on an arduous journey to the Eastern Cape and detailed how many things went horribly long while travelling

But it all paid off in the end as the young lady is now freshly employed and Mzansi is impressed by her raw tenacity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady from Pietermaritzburg (PMB) recently gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into how tough the job hunt has been for her, but through perseverance she has unlocked a new opportunity.

A lady faced big obstacles on her way to a job interview but in the end it paid off. Image: Mkonde Kitha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The young lady who goes by the Twitter handle, @MkondeKitha said she got called for a job interview on Monday this week in a company located in the province of the Eastern Cape. But since she lives in KwaZulu-Natal, it was going to be a long journey to get to the interview.

She detailed parts of her journey and Saffas are shocked at what took place.

@MkondeKitha said she took a bus at night from PMB to the Eastern Cape town of Mount Frere. The trip was meant to be four hours but it took double the time because the bus experienced mechanical difficulties.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She explained further:

"The bus leaked water, gas came out of the toilet and it later broke down."

But thankfully @MkondeKitha's ordeal paid off because she bagged the job and thanked all her followers for showing her support as she embarked on her journey to her new province.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

People from around Mzansi are amazed by the tenacity of the young lady, who defied all the odds and is now employed. @MkondeKitha's post is trending on Twitter with close to 300 retweets and close to 4 000 likes.

People are sending her excited messages of congrats and are wishing her well on her new journey.

Let's take a look at some of the hyped comments:

@Kefiloe_sello:

"Congratulations. When it's your time nothing can stop you."

@mphiletm:

"If against all odds was a person!! Congratulations babes."

@MbasaMgwebi:

"Congratulations Kitha and all the best with your new chapter."

@SnakohQ:

"Congratulations once again Kitha. Hope you'll work in a healthy environment and be a blessing to your new colleagues."

@Mntanaka_Sylvia:

"Your resilience, I would have went home long ago."

Young man celebrates landing job as accountant: “All the best to you and your new journey”

In other news, Briefly News reported that a B-Tech taxation graduate Khanyisile Luthana shared a post on LinkedIn about his latest accomplishment.

Khanyisile recently received an offer for full-time employment as an accountant. He starts his new job on 1 November and could not be more excited and grateful.

Khanyisile shared a screenshot of the email from his new employers confirming his position and start date. He captioned the post:

"Trust the process. A dream delayed is not a dream denied."

Source: Briefly.co.za