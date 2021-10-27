Khanyisile Luthana is not just a successful graduate but as of 1 November, he will be a full time employed accountant

The young man celebrated his success of bagging the job by sharing an inspiring post on LinkedIn recently

Khanyisile received hundreds of congratulatory messages from proud South Africans scattered across the nation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

B-Tech taxation graduate Khanyisile Luthana shared a post on LinkedIn about his latest accomplishment. Khanyisile recently received an offer for full-time employment as an accountant.

He starts his new job on 1 November and could not be more excited and grateful. Khanyisile shared a screenshot of the email from his new employers confirming his position and start date. He captioned the post:

"Trust the process. A dream delayed is not a dream denied."

This young man recently landed a new job and shared the news online. Image: Khanyisile Luthana / LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The post gained over 14 500 reactions on the app with almost 700 comments filled with love and well wishes. The young professional with a self-described passion for both accounting and taxation's desire to work for a firm has finally come true.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the congratulatory messages he received below:

Kholeka Kete said:

"I love seeing such posts... They are encouraging to people like us."

Nicolaas van Wyk wrote:

"Well done Khanyisile Luthana - dedicated studies and being committed to gaining experience lead to this appointment. Welcome to the world of accountants!"

Ashley Petrus shared:

"Brilliant... All the best to you and your new journey Khanyisile."

Zukhanye Mpikashe added:

"This is such great news! Congratulations."

Phistus Letlole congratulated Khanyisile:

"Congratulations all the best on your new job."

Local stunner celebrates landing the job, Mzansi proud: "Thina sithi hooray"

In similar news, Briefly News recently reported that one Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to the power of an earnest prayer after she recently had hers answered. The stunner @Mateboho_ml happily took to Twitter to let her followers in on the wonder that has befallen her.

The post read:

"I got the job, fam! Thank you, Lord. May He do it for [you] too."

It's not known what job the woman is celebrating or where it's based but, one thing is clear, she is super happy to have been granted the opportunity. It was only a month ago when the lucky lady tweeted that she had completed the interview for the job.

And now that the job is hers, the uncontrollable delight she feels is justified against the backdrop of the country's dire youth employment crises.

Source: Briefly.co.za