Beautiful Investment Banker Lands 2 New Projects, Mzansi Celebrates with Her

A beautiful young social media user by the name of Phume got Mzansi men feeling as though they have some unique powers

After complaining to her boyfriend about not landing any new campaigns, four campaigns came through for her

South African tweeps think that her boyfriend may have had something to do with it as they believe that his prayers to get her to stop complaining worked

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African stunner and investment banker @phume22 (Phume) shared some amazing news with her followers. Telling her story, Phume explained that she was complaining to her boyfriend that she has not landed any new campaigns.

To her surprise, just a few days later she confirmed two new projects and two confirmations from long-standing pending requests. She shared the news on Twitter where her post quickly blew up as South Africans celebrated her achievement with her.

Phume's followers had a number of responses to her tweet with some saying her boyfriend's prayers to get her to stop complaining came true.

Stunning investment banker Phume celebrated her latest win on social media and locals are here for it. Image: @phume22

Source: Twitter

Phume's post managed to gain almost 700 likes in less than a day. At the time of Briefly News' viewing, the replies were still rolling in.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi thinks Phume's new bae answered her prayers

@Alejandroshots shared:

"I'm liking this boyfriend thing. Go deeper mama."

@Oteng_Lamola wrote:

"The prayers he prayed just to be relieved from complaints."

@FuturePrezidet tweeted:

"When you want to announce you have a boyfriend but make it seem like it's a campaign tweet."

@lulama_22 responded with:

"See... When we pray we make sure.

@Tsontsa_G replied with the following:

"I thought the ending was gonna be that he gave you money."

@wandilekm_ concluded that:

"So the trick is to complain to my boyfriend?? Ayt bet."

Local stunner celebrates landing the job, Mzansi proud: "Thina sithi hooray"

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that nothing beats the power of an earnest prayer offered with a pure heart. One Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to this after she recently had hers answered.

The stunner @Mateboho_ml happily took to Twitter to let her followers in on the wonder that has befallen her.

The post read:

"I got the job, fam! Thank you, Lord. May He do it for [you] too."

It's not known what job the woman is celebrating or where it's based but, one thing is clear, she is super happy to have been granted the opportunity. It was only a month ago when the lucky lady tweeted that she had completed the interview for the job.

Source: Briefly.co.za