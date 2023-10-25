A man from the United States took on the challenge of pronouncing the South African name Nthabiseng

His good-natured and humourous attempts to get the pronunciation right quickly turned into a viral sensation, leaving Mzansi peeps laughing

The video showcases his efforts, each attempt marked by laughter by his wife, who could not believe what she was hearing

A US man tried to say the name Nthabiseng in a video that is now trending. Images: @dalton.aint.worried

A man from the United States made an endearing attempt to pronounce the South African name Nthabiseng.

US man butchers name

TikTok user @dalton.aint.worried was recorded by his wife, who asked him to pronounce the name. His humorous effort to say the name, which can be challenging for those unfamiliar with its pronunciation, left Mzansi in stitches.

The video features the American man, with a grin, making several attempts to pronounce the name correctly. His good-natured and earnest efforts to say Nthabiseng correctly got his partner confused. The clip clocked over 532K views and thousands of reshares and comments.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi was stunned by the TikTok video

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, with many South Africans finding joy in the man’s charming attempt to embrace his wife’s culture.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mbalie joked:

"Nthasabenga"

@Leygalore commented:

"The south African in Ntsako came out when she said Nthabiseng."

@Nycki Nycs joked:

"It's the confidence in En-thah-sah-binga."

@DIOR laughed:

"He made the name sound expensive."

@ms_od1 shared:

"That's my sister's name. Im going to call her Nthasabinga from now on."

@ify said:

"He ignored the spelling and made up a whole new language, hayi nkosi yam."

