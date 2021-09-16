Local Stunner Celebrates Landing the Job, Mzansi Proud: "Thina Sithi Hooray"

One Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to the power of prayer after she recently had hers answered

Nothing beats the power of an earnest prayer offered with a pure heart. One Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to this after she recently had hers answered.

The stunner @Mateboho_ml happily took to Twitter to let her followers in on the wonder that has befallen her.

One Mzansi woman rooted in faith can attest to the power of prayer after she recently had hers answered. Image: @Mateboho_ml/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The post read:

"I got the job, fam! Thank you, Lord. May He do it for [you] too."

It's not known what job the woman is celebrating or where it's based but, one thing is clear, she is super happy to have been granted the opportunity.

It was only a month ago when the lucky lady tweeted that she had completed the interview for the job.

And now that the job is hers, the uncontrollable delight she feels is justified against the backdrop of the country's dire youth employment crises.

Mzansi social media users couldn't agree more and, asides from sharing in her joy flooded her mentions with congratulatory messages.

Mzansi full of praise for newly-employed beauty

The post attracted nearly 5 000 likes, 250 retweets and more than 150 comments. Briefly News went down the reactions to serve readers the best in the commentary.

@minkyramz said:

"Congratulations, sis. Modimo o lerato ka nnete."

@SHUKR4NI reacted:

"Thina sithi hooray."

@MacheteEric1 ventured:

"Zonhpha imali. Congratulations."

@Mma_Kamohelo praised:

"Halala... Look at God. Congratulations are in order for you."

@saint_mric revealed:

"Congratulations, I also got one earlier this week. God is great. So happy for you."

