Without a bare doubt, nudist beaches are becoming more popular nowadays. Are you looking for a nudist beach destination to have fun at without any judgement? If yes, then here are a few destinations in the world that you need to add to your bucket list. However, learning a few facts about each nudist beach might come in handy as you plan to have your first zero clothing restrictions experience. In this article, we unravel everything you need to know.

In some places, the casting of clothes in public is taboo and one can be charged for indecency. However, this is not the case at some destinations. In other areas, people have the freedom to party at the beaches in their birthday suits and it is normal for them. Everyone is welcome, big or small!

Which is the best nudist beach?

If you are an open-minded person, you might find the following spots worth visiting for your next vacation. They offer a fun experience and favourable environment to make nudist beach videos with your partner or friends. Here are the top ten options to choose from:

1. Black's Beach, La Jolla, California

Black's Beach is one of the popular no-clothes spots in the US. At some point, it was the only legal nudist beach in the USA. The beach is located in a secluded region beneath the cliffs of Torrey Pines on the Pacific Ocean.

2. Cap d'Agde beach, France

Cap d'Agde Beach is another cool spot worth visiting. It is among the largest nudist beaches in the world. Interestingly, it can accommodate up to 40k people. The beach was once popularly known as the Naked City. Some of the amazing things you can do at the beach include sand bathing, sightseeing, and dining.

3. Red Beach, Crete, Greece

The Red Beach is known for its appealing and irresistible sunbathing experiences. Unlike some nudist beaches, it is not crowded. It boasts distinctive rust-coloured sand, ancient caves, ruins, and cliffs. Considering it is located in a secluded place, you can access it via the Matala village. So, exactly why you should go to a nudist resort? The resort is secluded and private and offers a world-class luxurious experience where you can let your hair down and be free.

4. Guvano Beach, Cinque Terre, Italy

Guvano Beach gives you every reason to take it all off. Firstly, the beach has cliffs and clear waters. Secondly, it is a secluded place to relax your mind away from the busy streets. Thirdly, it is a perfect spot for creating memories. The place is accessible through a pitch-black tunnel. Thus, you may need to buy a flashlight when buying your travel essentials. Also, there are no recreational facilities around. Some consider it a family nudist beach.

5. Platja des Cavallet, Spain

Platja des Cavallet is among the best nudist beaches in Spain. The party island is located between Ibiza and the Mediterranean. Normally, the spot receives thousands of visitors from all corners of the world. If you are a beachgoer looking to have a different beach experience, this is the place to be.

The best time to visit the beach is morning hours. Considering it is a large beach, the beach is divided into sections for the LGBTQ community, beachgoers, and naturists. So, you do not have to worry about anything.

6. Haulover Beach, Florida USA

Haulover Beach is one of the best and popular nudist beaches on the east coast. It is the perfect spot for skinny dipping in the US. Interestingly, it attracts more than one million beachgoers annually. Perhaps, it is because of its warm waters and sparkling white sands.

7. Mpenjati Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Some African countries no longer consider some things forbidden as before. South Africa happens to be one of them. Perhaps, the presence of Mpenjati Beach is proof enough. Currently, the KwaZulu-Natal-based nudist beach is among the largest in Africa.

In most instances, people tend to avoid the beach because of various reasons. For instance, the majority are afraid of being photographed naked. However, that should not bother you. One has to adhere to set regulations such as no staring, no suggestive behaviour, and no photography, among many others.

8. Brighton Beach, East Sussex, UK

Is there a nudist beach in the UK? Yes. There are more than 20 nudist beaches in Wales, England, and Scotland. The majority of them are based on the southwest coast and south because of their favourable weather conditions.

What is the nicest beach in England? Brighton beach is among the popular ones among them all. It has been operational since 1980. The good thing about this nudist beach in Sussex is that it is easily accessible. You can access it by bus, tourist train, or foot.

Is Holkham Beach still a nudist beach? The beach was banned briefly in 2013 due to public indecency. Some people reportedly used to have sex publicly, leading to its temporary ban.

9. Praia do Pinho, Brazil

Praia do Pinho is located between Porto Alegre and São Paulo. It is packed with several recreational facilities such as restaurants and bars. Generally, many people love the spot because of its beautiful sights and the freedom of having fun in zero clothes. Unaccompanied males are not allowed to enter the beach.

10. Wreck Beach, Canada

Wreck Beach is another amazing nudist beach on Vancouver Island. It is currently one of the largest and most popular in North America. The 7.8km long beach stands out because of its beautiful sandy stretches, pebble flats, and rocky outcrops.

There you have it! Which is your favourite nudist beach among the 10? These are some of the best destinations you can visit to have an amazing no-clothes experience. Have fun, but importantly stay safe! Let us know in the comments which one is your favourite.

