60+ South Africa's Freedom Day quotes, messages, wishes, facts

Freedom Day, an annual public celebration held on the 27th of April, is an important historic day that South Africans hold dearly. On this day in 1994, the country held its first democratic elections, and for the first time, blacks had voting rights. How do you commemorate this important day? Herein is a compilation of Freedom Day quotes, messages, wishes, and facts.

Nelson Mandela casts his vote during the 1994 all-race generation elections. Photo: @Walter Dhladhla/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What is a famous quote about freedom? How is freedom detailed in the quote? Below is a compilation of Freedom Day relatable quotes said by prominent South African and global leaders.

Freedom Day quotes South Africa

The apartheid rule is considered one of the greatest crimes against humanity. Blacks South Africans had limited to zero rights while supremacy had all the privileges. Freedom Day is, therefore, an important day that reminds citizens about the long walk to freedom fought by the county's founding fathers and mothers.

What are some Freedom Day quotes? Below are quotes and messages to mark the historical event that continues to change the lives of South Africans and eliminate the legacy left by apartheid's racial segregation regime.

1. You cannot separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has freedom. Malcom X

2. The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong. Lal Bahadur Shastri

3. We dedicate this day to all the heroes and heroines who sacrificed in many ways and surrendered their lives so we could be free. Nelson Mandela.

4. We face neither East nor West; we face forward. Kwame Nkrumah

5. The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion. Albert Camus

7. Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? Mahatma Gandhi

8. A nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens but by its lowest ones. Nelson Mandela.

9. The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. Kwame Nkrumah

11. Your pride for your country should not come after your country becomes great; your country becomes great because of your pride in it. Idowu Koyenikan

12. What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead. Nelson Mandela

13. Freedom lies in being bold. Robert Frost

14. I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land. Thabo Mbeki

15. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided is of no avail to you. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

16. To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. Nelson Mandela

17. Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves architects of the future. Jomo Kenyatta

18. Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed. Martin Luther King Jr.

19. The greatest glory in living does not lie in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. Nelson Mandela

20. Patriotism is your conviction that this country is superior to all other countries because you were born in it. George Bernard Shaw

Cleric Desmond Tutu votes during the 27th April all-race general elections in 1994. Photo: @Anna Ziemininski/AFP

Source: Getty Images

21. There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. Nelson Mandela

22. Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country. Jawaharlal Nehru

23. Those who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. Benjamin Franklin

24. South Africans must recall the terrible past so that we can deal with it, forgiving where forgiveness is necessary but never forgetting. Nelson Mandela

25. Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. Albert Camus

26. We have moved from an era of pessimism, division, limited opportunities, turmoil and conflict. We are starting a new era of hope, reconciliation and nation-building. We sincerely hope that by the mere casting of a vote, the results will give hope to all South Africans and make them realize this is our country. We are one nation. Nelson Mandela

27. Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas. Bhagat Singh

28. Freedom Day reminds us that we should all work hard to defend the freedom for which so many have fought and lost their lives. Jacob Zuma

29. A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of. Nelson Mandela

30. Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it. George Bernard Shaw

31. Freedom does not mean being free of something, but to be free to do something. Angela Merkel

32. It always seems impossible until it is done. Nelson Mandela

33. Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth. George Washington

34. It is in the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences. Nelson Mandela

35. Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves. Abraham Lincoln

37. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you. B.R Ambedkar.

38. Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement. Nelson Mandela

39. Freedom is the sure possession of those alone who have the courage to defend it. Pericles

40. We gain freedom when we have paid the full price. Rabindranath Tagore

41. You must be the change you want to see in the world. Mahatma Gandhi.

42. The best road to progress is freedom's road. John F. Kennedy

43. Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom. Albert Einstein

44. Freedom is the right to question and change the established way of doing things. Ronald Reagan

45. No man is good enough to govern another man without his consent. Abraham Lincoln

Freedom Day wishes and messages

South Africans celebrate during 2019 Freedom Day celebrations. Photo: @Michele Spatari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Freedom Day is a joy that is shared by every South African and will continue to impact future generations. How do you make the day special? Here are a few Freedom Day wishes you can share with fellow citizens affected by the same history.

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. As we remember our national heroes today, let us renew our pledge to always uphold our national unity so that we can live together in peace and harmony. Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let us do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Freedom Day! Celebrate the freedom and rejoice in the spirit of a free South Africa. May this Freedom Day fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Today is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation. We have a rich culture and heritage, so let us celebrate it today. May this Freedom Day be special for you and your loved ones. Let us be mindful of everything we can do for our nation to make it a place of wealth, peace, and happiness. Here is wishing you and your family a safe and happy Freedom Day. May our country's flag fly higher and higher every year as we commemorate the anniversary of post-apartheid freedom. It is time to pay respect to our country and think about its prosperity. Happy Freedom Day! On this monumental day, may your dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May the glory of Freedom Day be with South Africa forever. Let us honour the brave heroes who made us the proudest of all human and the mightiest of all nations. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow. We may not know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today is a day to feel proud of being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. May the spirit of Freedom Day give you the courage to chase your dreams. You are among the bravest because you belong to the greatest nation in the world.

10 facts about Freedom Day in South Africa

There are 12 national days in South Africa and Freedom Day is one of the most valued celebrations across the nation. The day celebrates South Africa’s first post-apartheid general elections that were held on 27th April 1994. All South Africans of voting age, 18 or over, participated in 1994 elections regardless of race. About 19.7 million South Africans cast their historic vote during the first democratic general elections. The African National Congress (ANC) won the 1994 elections with 62.65%. Other parties that participated include the National Party, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front, Democratic Party, Pan Africanist Congress, and African Christian Democratic Party. The late Nelson Mandela became the first democratically elected President following the first democratic elections in 1994. Freedom Day celebrations were first held in 1995. The annual public holiday is a day of joy for black, Indian and mixed-race South Africans who, for the first time on April 27th 1994, had the freedom to exercise their rights without fear. Freedom Day commemorates the liberation of Mzansi from 300 years of white supremacy, colonialism and racial segregation and the start of democratic governance. Some activists believe that South Africa’s oppression is far from over. Instead of Freedom Day, they celebrate UnFreedom Day to remind the country about the lack of freedom even after the end of apartheid.

Celebrating history enables one to build a meaningful future. Uphold the legacy left by South Africa freedom fighters and make it count by sharing the above Freedom Day quotes, messages, and wishes.

READ ALSO: Top 10 great African leaders of all time and their achievements

Briefly.co.za listed 10 African men and women who fought and continue to fight for change and the freedom enjoyed by Africans today. They put the needs of Africa first so that future generations can have a peaceful and prosperous land they call home. There is a long list of prominent African leaders, including Kofi Annan, Jomo Kenyatta, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Nelson Mandela, and Kwame Nkrumah.

Source: Briefly.co.za