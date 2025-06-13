Son of late Springbok rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Jordan, honoured his father's memory with an emotional tribute at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend

The heartfelt moment took place during the semi-final of the United Rugby Championship, where the Sharks URC and the Bulls faced off at the iconic stadium in South Africa

Amor Vittone shared the moment on social media, and her post quickly sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers, who joined in remembering her late ex-husband

Jordan van der Westhuizen, the son of late Springbok rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, paid a heartfelt tribute to his father at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

Van der Westhuizen was part of the South African team that won the country's first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995 but passed away in 2017 after a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

Joost remains an iconic figure in South African rugby history, known for his passion, skill, and leadership on the pitch.

Joost Van Der Westhuizen in action during the Rugby Union International Friendly match against England played at Twickenham, in London. Photo: Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

Jordan, who turned 21 earlier this year, is also into sports but in a different direction compared to his dad. The young man is a footballer and plays as a goalkeeper.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He is a lifelong supporter of English Premier League side Liverpool FC and has a younger sister, Kylie, who also turned 19 a few months ago.

Joost's son Jordan remembers his dad in emotional tribute

Over the weekend, Sharks URC and the Bulls set Loftus Versfeld Stadium alight in the semi-final of the United Rugby Championship. The home side, the Bulls, won the encounter 25-13.

One of the major highlights of the day was captured by van der Westhuizen's former wife, Amor Vittone, who posted a picture of their son wearing a Bulls shirt while representing his famous father.

The Bulls were Joost's home club, and he represented them between 1996 and 2003, as per Wikipedia. Jordan was seen wearing the number 9 jersey, which was the same number his dad wore for both the Pretoria side and the Springboks.

Vittone shared the picture on her official Facebook page and added a lovely caption to it.

"Jordan and friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight ❤️," the caption reads.

The post from the South African singer garnered a lot of reactions from her fans and followers on social media.

Amor Vittone shares picture of her son, Jordan, paying tribute to his late father Joost van der Westhuizen. Photo: Amor Vittone

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Jordan pays tribute to his dad

John Hodgson wrote:

"Awesome Tribute… 👍"

Virginia Roman added:

"Hi Jordan that's so awesome nd Amor you are a really great mom raising 2kids not so kids any more all grown up now but it was nice to order his dad ❤️🤗"

Raymond Hunt said:

"That’s so awesome by Jordan. Proud Dad I’m sure of his Son. Joost was one of the greatest."

Rens Du Plessis commented:

"Beautiful. You are a great mom. Ths for your son's photo."

Angela Elizabeth Giannoccaro shared:

"You are Awesome, your dad is smiling down on you. Your mom has done such an amazing job with you. Well done mummy."

Martinus Etchells responded:

"9 all the way!!!!! Well done to our boys in blue."

Chantelle Wiggill added:

"Lovely so sad he dose not play it's good see him there."

Amanda van der Merwe reacted:

"Ah man this is so awesome. Jordan your dad is watching from above and is very proud of you 😊."

Source: Briefly News