Late Joost Van Der Westhuizen’s Daughter Marks 19th Birthday, SA Celebrates Her

Late Joost van der Westhuizen's daughter, Kylie, celebrates her 19th birthday a few years after her father passed on due to motor neurone disease

The former South African rugby team captain's widow, Amor Vittone, shared pictures of her daughter on her social media pages to celebrate her birthday

Amor's post online drew celebratory messages from Netizens on social media as they joined the ex-Bok star's wife in celebrating her daughter

The wife of the late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone has celebrated their daughter's 19th birthday in grand style online.

Kylie Jordan van der Westhuizen attained the last age as a teenager, eight years after the death of her father. The South African rugby legend died in 2017 after he reportedly battled a motor neurone disease.

Jordan, who is Kylie's elder brother, clocked 21 in January, with their mother sharing a beautiful tribute video on her social media accounts.

Kylie Van Der Westhuizen clocks 19 on Friday as her mum celebrated her on social media. Photo: Amor Vittone.

Source: Facebook

Late van der Westhuizen's daughter marks her 19th birthday

Amor Vittone, just like she did during Jordan's birthday, took to her Facebook page to post lovely pictures to celebrate Kylie as she clocks 19 on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Amor expressed her love to her daughter as she's all grown up, wishing her all the best things in life and also hoping she enjoy the celebration with her friends.

"Happy 19th birthday my beautiful girl 🎊. I hope your day is filled with love, friendship, laughter, and all the spoils you deserve! Enjoy every moment with your friends and celebrate this special day to the fullest," she wrote in the caption for the pictures she shared.

"Nineteen looks so good on you! Mom loves you to the moon and back ❤️🥰. Happy happy Birthday 🎂"

The pictures shared by Kylie's mum drew different reactions from netizens in her comment section.

Netizens celebrate Kylie on her 19th birthday

Hendrika Fourie said:

"Wow 19 already Kylie, Happy Birthday Girl, I can hardly believe it Amor. She was still so small when we did the Delmation party for her an the Ferarie Party for Jordan. Time do fly. 💗💐💗"

Hendrik Fourie wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter Kylie ❤️"

Ronèll Nortje shared:

"Happy birthday Kylie, you are just as Beautiful like your mom. Well done Mom 💪😍 Jou pa Joost sou so Trots op jou wees....Happy."

Michelle Milne added:

"Happy birthday beautiful Kylie. Have a fabulous day."

Marie Kalp reacted:

"Happy birthday Kylie, I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you are! ❤️"

Zilandia Wilke shared:

"Happy birthday Kylie may your day be full of joy and happiness."

Esther Swanepoel responded:

"Truly a beautiful and stylish young lady .... be blessed on your bday...many lovely years ahead!"

Marinda Groves celebrated Kylie's birthday:

"Happy Birthday enjoy your Special day. good looking daughter you have Amore."

