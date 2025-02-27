Amor Vittone, widow of the late Joost van der Westhuizen, shares heartwarming moment with her son

Amor's son, Jordan, treats her to a special dinner date in South Africa

The pictures shared by Amor on social media sparked several reactions from netizens

Late Joost van der Westhuizen's wife, Amor Vittone, was excited after her son, Jordan, took her out on a dinner date in South Africa.

Jordan clocked 21 last month which was eight years after the South African rugby legend passed on in 2017.

Van der Westhuizen died after years of battling with a motor neurone disease, but his years with the national team didn't go unnoticed as he was once the captain of the Springboks.

Jordan Van Der Westhuizen, Amor's son, treats her to a special dinner date in South Africa. Photo: Amor Vittone.

Jordan did continue with Sports just like Joost but took a different career path as he was interested in football compared to his late father.

The 21-year-old has played for Valencia and Reading youth academy as a goalkeeper. He is a lifelong supporter of English Premier League giants, Liverpool FC, and hopes to represent the Merseyside Reds in the future.

Late Joost’s wife ecstatic as son takes her out for dinner

Amor Vittone, in her recent post on Facebook, expressed her gratitude after her eldest son Jordan took her out on a lovely dinner date at Wakame Poke Bar in South Africa.

Amor Vittone and her son Jordan van der Westhuizen enjoy special dinner date together in South Africa. Photo: Amor Vittone.

Vittone posted a picture they took when they were at the restaurant and added a lovely caption.

"Jordan took me out for an early dinner, Wakame Poke Bar," she captioned the picture.

The picture and lovely moment between the mother and son sparked reactions from netizens on social media.

Reactions as Jordan van Der Westhuizen takes his mum out for dinner

Marion Marnitz said:

"Beautiful photo.. enjoy 💕"

Ceciel Potgieter wrote on Amor's post:

"Handsome just like his dad."

Bernie Menezes Da Silva joked:

"U looking so young I thought it was his girlfriend.."

Celeste Hutchinson reacted:

"Good evening to the both of you. May you have a lovely supper. Enjoy and just relax."

Sandra Allnutt commented:

"Enjoy. Nice that your son takes you out. 💕💕"

Henda Du Plessis-Schutte shared:

"Enjoy every moment of your time together."

Tony Almeida responded:

"Wonderful ...Amor you have an awesome son and he is blessed with such a wonderful MOM."

Hilary Hartley implied:

"When your son grows up and takes you out to dinner ;that's when you know he growen up and great young man lol you can be proud of your kidds."

Valerie Mansfield said:

"Mother son time. Precious."

Bernadette Eksteen hails Jordan:

"Awesome pictures! That's so sweet of him. Enjoy."

Lucy Rodrigues Marques commended Amor and Jordan:

"That's so nice Amor, it means is grounded and he knows his roots. Enjoy every moment, lovely memories."

Maureen Reed wrote:

"Jordan looks soo much like his Dad, make him proud."

