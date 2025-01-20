South African rugby legend Victor Matfield has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter's recent achievement in her education

The former Springboks star hailed his daughter for being among the thousands of South African students who passed their matriculation exams

Matfield's post about Jamie's matric pass sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media with most celebrating her for passing her exams

Former South African rugby professional Victor Matfield has celebrated his daughter, Jamie, as she passes her matric exams.

The Springboks legend is one of the most followed South African sports stars on social media, but he's still managed to keep his life private. His daughter's recent achievement was worth celebrating, and he couldn't keep it secret.

Matfield's daughter was among the thousands of students who made history by having the highest percentage of passes in South Africa's history.

Victor Matfield in action during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Bronze Final match between South Africa and Argentina at the Olympic Stadium in London. Photo: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Matfield celebrates daughter's matric pass

According to a report by the South African, the former Springboks star took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter's matric achievement.

The Boks legend posted a picture of him and his daughter holding the matric result on IG and added a lovely caption to celebrate her.

"Skool klaar.. Very proud of your results @jaime_m.atfield!! Now for a new phase. Potch here we come!!" he wrote on Instagram.

The rugby legend's picture shared on social media gathered loads of comments from Netizens who joined him to celebrate her.

Fans celebrate Jamie Matfield after matric pass

Derek Schapira congratulated Matfield for his daughter's achievement:

"Congratulations Jaime and mom and dad all the hard work has paid off."

myshotsonlife commented on the picture:

"Congratulations. Most beautiful beautiful girlie of you. A new chapter."

marindadutoitt said:

"Baie geluk @victormatfield & @monjamatfield Well done @jaime_m.atfield 🥂"

leonierun10 reacted:

"Baie geluk!!"

Maphuti Hlako wrote:

"Baie geluk 👏"

Matfield gifted Jamie a car for her birthday

Matfield also gifted his daughter a new car when she celebrated her birthday on January 2, 2024, last year.

Jamie is Victor and Monja Matfield's eldest daughter, and she clocked 19 two weeks ago.

Van der Westhuizen's son marks his 21st birthday

Briefly News also reported that the son of late Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Jordan celebrated his 21st birthday as his mom, Amor Vittone, shared a lovely video of him on social media.

The former South African rugby national team captain passed on in 2017 after battling with a motor neurone disease.

The video shared by Jordan's mother included moments her son shared with his late father, and her follower on social media joined her to celebrate him.

Source: Briefly News