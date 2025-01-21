Campbell Johnstone: First Openly Gay All Black Weds Long-Term Partner, Plans Honeymoon in SA
- After marrying his long-term partner, Ben Thompson, the first openly gay All Black Campbell Johnstone is planning to honeymoon in Africa
- The former prop retired in 2014 and came out as gay during an interview in 2023 after making three appearances for the All Blacks
- Netizens from around the globe wished the couple well on social media, admiring the pictures from the ceremony, which was held in January 2025, while the wedding was in October 2024
Former All Black Campbell Johnstone, who came out as gay in 2023, has married his long-term partner Ben Thompson and will travel to Africa for their honeymoon.
The former prop announced his plans via Instagram after sharing pictures of the public ceremony in January 2025, after their wedding in October 2024.
While Campbell retired from rugby in 2014, the former prop announced that he was gay during an interview in 2023 after playing three matches for the All Blacks.
Campbell Johnstone makes honeymoon plans
Campbell showed off pictures of the ceremony on his Instagram account:
Johnstone and his partner announced their plans to travel to Africa for a safari honeymoon, following in the footsteps of Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who spent his downtime in Zimbabwe.
While Kolisi and his children spent time giving food to the communities in Zimbabwe, the couple are planning a romantic getaway to celebrate their wedding.
Campbell is the first New Zealand rugby player to announce that he was gay after the country legalised gay marriages in 2013.
Watch Johnstone announce that he is gay in the video below:
Campbell joins list of committed athletes
The former All Black prop impressed fans from around the globe with pictures of his wedding, with supporters admiring the loving images.
South African sports fans could soon celebrate another wedding after UFC champion Dricus du Plessis proposed to his girlfriend on his 31st birthday.
Fans praise Campbell
Netizens worldwide praised Campbell on social media, saying they loved seeing the couple's pictures.
Limacharlie50 wished the couple well:
"Congratulations!"
Bridgetmorison_artist likes the pictures:
"You look so happy!"
Lackofpatience admires the wedding post:
"Very dapper."
Shaun_preston loved what they saw:
"Amazing photos!"
Lovebeauty_matakana wished the couple well:
"Beautiful pics, Ben; congratulations to you and Campbell. Love from Ange and Evie."
Mattohnz is impressed:
"Congratulations! Stunning pictures."
Jomalcolm100 was in attendance:
"What a beautiful day to share with you both @campbelljohnstone.nz and @beniboinz."
Ash_mason332 was delighted:
"Huge congrats. Looks like an amazing day for you both."
Chefpetergordon is a fan of the couple:
"Looking very handsome fellas. Congratulations."
Seangunnnn hopes for the best:
"Love to see it! Congratulations, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together."
