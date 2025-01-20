Ex-Bok Star Pat Lambie Shows Off Exquisite New Mansion, SA Celebrates with Him

Former Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie impressed local fans after sharing images of his stunning mansion he built in the exclusive KZN suburb, Seaton Estate

The former Sharks and Bok player started building his new home in 2023 and has given fans an inside look at his new home via posts on social media

Local netizens praised the former Bok, saying he had built a beautiful home for his wife and three sons

Local netizens flooded social media with praise for former Springbok Pat Lambie after he showed off pictures of his new KZN mansion.

The former flyhalf shared pictures of his stunning new home in Seaton Estate on social media after starting construction in October 2023.

Former Springbok star Pat Lambie has built a stunning new home for his family in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Image: Stu Forster and Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lambie enjoyed a stellar rugby career after scoring over 150 points for the Springboks and over 700 for the Sharks, while he was forced to retire in 2019 due to injury complications.

Pat Lambie impresses local fans

Watch images of Lambie's new home in the video below:

Rugby fans across Mzansi appreciated the new home's images, while some have followed the progress since construction began in October 2023.

By showing off his new home, the 34-year-old Lambie has followed in the footsteps of current Book icon Eben Etzebeth, who recently showed off his beautiful Ballito Bay home.

Current Bok skipper Siya Kolisi also opened his home to local fans, however the flanker and his wife Rachel has since gone through a divorce that rocked South Africa.

Watch the Lambies move into their new home in the video below:

Lambie enjoyed a stellar career

While Lambie retired early in his career, the talented flyhalf still managed to win two Currie Cup titles and rack up impressive points tally for both the Sharks and Springboks.

The Durban-born star also played for French side Racing 92, scoring 60 points in 16 appearances for the club that Kolisi represented.

Former flyhalf Pat Lambie scored 150 points for the Springboks and over 700 for the Sharks in his career. Image: Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Lambie

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they were in awe of Lambie's new home and wished the family many happy memories.

Kr_projects was grateful:

"I wish you all the best in your beautiful home, and thank you for letting us be a part of it."

Kayleerobynrobert is a fan:

"I absolutely loved watching this journey unfold. Thank you so much for sharing it with all of us. Congratulations on a true masterpiece."

Azurecoastalrealestate wished the family well:

"Absolutely beautiful! Wow, everything works so well with this house. Well done. I'm sure that home will be enjoyed!"

Mariuskriel is proud:

"Truly amazing, so lucky to have been part of this home build."

Rrrrrrrrrrrpha admires Lambie:

"Very, very impressive. You really deserve it after all the hard work you did at Sharks and Springboks. Brought me a lot of pleasure. Congratulations on a beautiful home, Pat."

Tarynbergs took note:

"It's incredible, but just thinking three boys and white couches."

Moloubser is inspired:

"Going to take up professional rugby so I get a house like this."

Kymclephane.realestate is impressed:

"Wow! What a beautiful home."

Sehpaule is in awe:

“Ah lisssss, exquisite.”

Charleshitge praised Lambie:

"Gorgeous, well-done, guys."

Siya Kolisi and Gayton McKenzie brings a smile to a young fan’s face

As reported by Briefly News, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi made a young fan's dreams come true with a quick video call.

McKenzie recently met a young fan while shopping and called captain Kolisi, who wished the young fan well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News