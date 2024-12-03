Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, live in an upmarket Durban home in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

The highest-capped Springboks player of all time lives in a mansion fit for his status, which also has a spectacular view of the ocean

The lovely couple, which is also Hollywood Bets ambassadors, are going to celebrate Christmas with their daughter for the first time

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth shares a home with his wife and daughter in Ballito. Image: Warren Little via Getty Images, @anliastar on Instgaram

It is only right that the most capped Bokke of all time gets to wake up in a splendid mansion with one of the best views of the ocean. This is a look at Eben Etzebethe's Durban mansion in the beachy suburb of Ballito.

A look at Eben's stunning mansion

The Sharks player lives with his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, and their daughter in an upmarket mansion in KwaZulu-Natal. The home boasts of modern interior and gives the couple a great view of the sea.

On Instagram, the actress and voice-over artist showed off some of the work done on their dining set and bedroom.

Another view of their dining room.

In another post, their daughter is seen watching her father in their living room.

Their couple also gave a sneak peek into their home driveway as they prepped for their Christmas Day celebrations.

This holiday season will also be extra special for the lovely couple as it will be their first time with their daughter. In 2023, Anlia was pregnant with their daughter.

Anlia recently gushed over her husband, Eben Etzebeth, after he was named the most-capped Springboks player of all time.

In the photo taken with their daughter, they posed outside of their home.

"The moment has arrived… God’s grace, your dreaming big, faith, resilience, hard work, commitment, blood, sweat and sacrifice after sacrifice have all led you to this day, where you will become (drumroll)… the most Capped Springbok of All Time!!! Whaaaaaaat??? To say I am proud would be a massive understatement! My heart is bursting! Congratulations on this phenomenal achievement, husband! Everyone is so proud!

"We love you, and you are our little family’s heart! It is such an honour to walk this journey and witness everything you are doing, and I truly admire all that you are… Enjoy this thrilling time in your life. love, your 2 cheerleaders!"

