“What a Gorgeous Little Family”: Eben Etzebeth and Wife Bring Festive Glow to Their Home
- Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia brought Christmas vibes to their home with matching PJs and festive decor
- The Springbok star’s partner shared videos of them decking out their home with stunning Xmas decorations
- Rugby fans gushed over the wholesome clips and wished the lovely couple a joyful festive season
Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia are giving everyone Christmas goals! The RWC champ and his lovely wife teamed up to bring the festive spirit to their home, and fans are loving the adorable family moment.
Eben and Anlia Etzebeth gear up for Christmas
Anlia shared clips on her socials @anliastar of the little family rocking matching PJs as they got busy decorating. Even their baby joined in on the action, making it a full family affair!
Home and tree Xmas decor unveiled
Their front door received a festive glow-up with bold red fabric, while their Christmas tree came to life with shiny ornaments.
Watch the videos below:
The wholesome clips gained a lot of love on social media, with fans gushing over the family's teamwork.
See some comments below:
@Deen stated:
"Fun fact: That’s actually a huge tree it just looks small next to Eben."
@kirstenblake38 commented:
"Eben when it came to the bow, I'll leave it to you. 😂🙌 Looks amazing. Well done."
@baddgirl007 wrote:
"People are so innovative. 🥰 🥰"
@johannalouw843 said:
"Beautiful couple helping each other. Enjoy every moment."
@QueenE posted:
"I'm definitely stealing this idea. 🥳🌲☃️"
@Tinyiko joked:
"Are you inviting us for a braai? Please be clear with me I can't read between the lines. 😂😂😂"
@zanrenell mentioned:
"This is so wholesome. So incredibly cute. What a gorgeous little family!"
@ltflintc added:
"Think you guys need a bigger tree! 😂 You're supposed to at least pretend to struggle to put the star on top. ❤️"
Faf de Klerk shares snap of wife and baby girl
In another article, Briefly News reported that Faf de Klerk is enjoying life off the field, and fans are loving it!
The Rugby World Cup champ shared a heartwarming snap of himself, his wife Miné, and their adorable baby girl, Remi-Ré. The trio looked like the picture-perfect family, soaking up the sunshine and chilling at the beach.
