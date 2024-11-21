Rugby World Cup champion Faf de Klerk shared a sweet Instagram snap with his wife Miné and baby girl Remi-Ré

It seems Faf is enjoying some downtime and focusing on spending quality moments with his family

Fans gushed over the wholesome photo and said they missed seeing Faf dominating on the rugby field

Faf de Klerk shared a pictured of his beautiful family. Image: @fafster09

Faf de Klerk is enjoying life off the field, and fans are loving it! The Rugby World Cup champ shared a heartwarming snap of himself, his wife Miné, and their adorable baby girl, Remi-Ré.

Faf de Klerk spends quality time with family

The trio looked like the picture-perfect family, soaking up the sunshine and chilling at the beach.

The family’s happiness in the Instagram post was contagious, with Faf and Miné flashing bright smiles for the camera.

Faf's baby girl steals the show

Not to be left out, baby Remi-Ré stole the show by showing off her tiny baby teeth, proving she’s already a natural in front of the camera.

See the picture below:

Rugby fans miss Faf on the field

Springbok supporters couldn’t help but flood the comments with love. While many raved over the wholesome photo, others couldn’t resist telling Faf how much they missed seeing him on the field.

See a few reactions below:

@lethabodk said:

"We miss you on the field Faf. 😢"

@tashmontlake commented:

"Bru, so stoked you’re living your best life, happy for you but please get back on the field. 🫡"

@isabellachiapasco wrote:

"Love this family photo! 💕When do you think you’ll be able to play? Miss you on the field. 🏉"

@missanza stated:

"Cute baby 😍, you are missed in the Boks photoshoot sessions. 😢"

@tinana_ posted:

"We need you in the field champ."

@fafsterfan mentioned:

"What a lovely smiley baby, she looks so happy. 💗 Super family photo. 😊"

@nomthi_vithi typed:

"Main character is the baby. 😍"

@coralbecker added:

"Oh gosh. Look at that baby's smile!"

Faf de Klerk and family celebrate victory

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Springboks player Francois Faf De Klerk struck a pose with his wife, Miné and their buddle of joy, Remi-Ré at a match between the national rugby team and Ireland.

In the picture posted by Miné on her Instagram account the family looked stunning. Mine and her husband were wearing their Springboks tops while the little one was beautifully dressed in white.

Source: Briefly News