A woman posted footage of the Beach Bar in Hartebeespoort. Image: @dani.caira

We've got a tropical surprise just a stone's throw away from Johannesburg. A TikTok video unveils a hidden getaway spot that looks straight out of Zanzibar, and it's just a short 45-minute drive from the city.

Travel plug shines on TikTok

With its stunning dam views and island-inspired vibes, the Beach Bar in Hartebeespoort is quickly becoming the hottest destination for Joburgers in need of a quick sho't left.

Tropical island vibes

The waters and the trees swaying in the breeze, made it seem like a tropical paradise that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Watch the video below:

Beach Bar visitors post reviews

The video posted by @dani.caira made viewers to fall head over heels with the establishment. Although, some said the Zanzibar comparison by the woman was a bit of a stretch.

See some comments below:

@upendigroup shared:

"There is another one in Pretoria East."

@cko wrote:

"The food was really nice but not Zanzibar, please. "

@nthabiseng_ngutshane mentioned:

"Not Zanibar, please. But I’m there. "

@Nakia stated:

"Visited this place yesterday. It’s fire, the DJ was on good as well! I will definitely recommend this place."

@Sthokozisomalaka stated:

"It's real nice but they missed the Zanzibar moment. Also they have a lot of bees. "

@marilynbrown160 posted:

"The place rocks, the food, the service and the DJ. "

@ShalenGajadhar said:

"Just need to improve their service. Otherwise, it's a good bike ride out there."

@Thabomotsepe added:

"Their burger meal is the best."

