Controversial YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in Zanzibar, Tanzania, after recently exploring Egypt

She has been captivating her social media followers with stunning photos from her getaway, showcasing her famous curves in swimsuit pictures that garnered much attention

While some fans praised her appearance, others speculated about cosmetic procedures, with one user suggesting she may have had a BBL

Mihlali Ndamase is living the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber who was recently living it up in Egypt flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Mihlali Ndamase has shared pictures from her Zanzibar getaway. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali shares stunning photos from her Zanzibar getaway

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, in Tanzania.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mimi shared a few stunning pictures from her vacation and fans still get enough. The star also flaunted her famous curves in hot swimsuit pictures that had her fans talking.

Mihlali's stunning pictures from Zanzibar get fans buzzing

Social media users are still enjoying Mihlali's content from her epic getaway. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some hinted that Mimi went under the knife to achieve her perfect figure, others said she looked hot.

@snakho_zungu said:

"Lol, I wonder why she lied about BBL on unfollowed...Beautiful body regardless"

@zamocentia added:

"BBLed ❤️❤️bt lv it "

@regina_theobald wrote:

" wooowww welcome to Tanzania i’m your biggest fan i love girl your so inspiring ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

@lebone_mphahlele added:

"We should give mimi all the budget and the cameras will camp here channel 100"

@mountfieldlucy noted:

"My home town hope you will enjoy the weather food culture n people "

@nem_alice said:

"Welcome to Tanzania we love you Mih❤️"

