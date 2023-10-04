Mihlali Ndamase shot back at speculations that she is dating her man, Leeroy Sidambe for his money

In an interview on Unfollowed , the influencer revealed that she's dating for love and is in a happy relationship, besides, she has her own money

Mihlali opened up about the noise surrounding her relationship, saying she doesn't care what people say

Mihlali Ndamase says she's very much in love and has her own cash, denying being with Leeroy Sidambe for his money. Images: mihlalii_n, leeroy_mab

Mihlali Ndamase says she's not dating her man Leeroy Sidambe for his money. The influencer, who began dating businessman Sibambe in 2022, says she's aware of the things people say about her and their relationship but chooses to ignore them.

In an interview on Unfollowed, Mimi told Thembekile Mrototo that she's always a talking point but all people should know is that she's in a happy relationship.

Mihlali Ndamase denies dating for money

In a conversation with Thembekile Mrototo on Unfollowed, Mihlali Ndamase opened up about the dynamics in her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali told Thembekile that although their relationship began on very questionable terms, she and Leeroy are very much in love.

"I'm in a happy relationship and I'm very much in love, that's all people should know."

Sidambe recently professed his undying love to Mihlali in a viral video. When asked about whether she dated Leeroy for his money, Mihlali casually shot down the claims:

"What? I have my own money, are you mad?"

She went on:

"Not to sound arrogant but I could possibly be with anybody I wanted to be with so I go for someone with character - how they treat me. There's a lot of men with money in the world but do they respect women, will they take care of you emotionally?"

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's interview

Viewers were left dumbfounded as to why Mihlali was on Unfollowed in the first place despite wanting all the hot tea.

Though she has not been cancelled or blackballed, Mihlali's decline is due to the dynamics of her relationship and the influx of new influencers who have taken the spotlight. Mzansi gave their thoughts on her episode:

Bianca_gold_110 said:

"Still wondering who unfollowed Mihlali. We respect ughel these shows love drama for ratings."

AzaniaLove_ asked:

"Hau Why is Mihlali on unfollowed?"

Siya86386051 responded:

"But is Mihlali cancelled? I am struggling to grasp why she is featured #unfollowed"

tembisa_J said:

"Bontle’s comments on Mihlali are v hlebi."

THEOKINGB posted:

"Mihlali said 'my work is for the girls and the gays', and she’s absolutely correct!"

Leeroy Sidambe ordered to pay spousal support

In a recent report, Briefly News uncovered the claims that Leeroy Sidambe's ex-wife has ordered him to pay spousal support of about R150K.

The estranged couple had allegedly been separated for some time while Leeroy went and began a new relationship and reportedly neglected some of his responsibilities as a father and businessman.

Sidambe was exposed for allegedly failing to pay his employees for over three months.

