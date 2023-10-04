Brand ambassador Mihlali Ndamase told her side of the story about being cancelled

She was the recent guest to appear on the new Showmax original, Unfollowed hosted by Thembisile Mrototo

Social media spectators were unimpressed by her interview, saying she didn't qualify to be part of the show

Mihlali Ndamase's interview on 'Unimpressed' by Showmax failed to impress netizens.

Once-loved influencer Mihlali Ndamase had a few things to set straight about her cancellation by Mzansi since she's been headlining for the wrong reasons like, openly dating a married man, Leeroy Sidambe.

Not only did she dent her socially perfect image with her extramarital affair, but she admitted to assaulting gossip blogger Musa Khawula, publicly promising to give him another beating.

Mihlali Ndamase interviewed on Showmax's Unfollowed

Her candid interview about being cancelled by Mzansi with Thembisile Mrototo wasn't one for the books, as Twitter user @Alulu25 lamented on the social media app:

"They are just interviewing anyone now. Mihlali is not cancelled. He must interview the likes of Nambitha and Vathiswa who are canceled by the industry itself. We need to hear their stories, they need the platform to talk‼"

Here is the snippet of the interview posted by entertainment commentator @Jabu_Macdonald:

Social media reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's Unfollowed episode

Tweeps echoed @Alulu25 sentiments, claiming that the controversial influencer wasn't worthy to be on the show:

@Nothy_M agreed:

"Very true we need real canceled people. Mihlali is not cancelled let alone for indoda."

@JustMKKN explained:

"It’s not necessarily celebrities that have been cancelled, but it’s also those who either faced the threat of being cancelled or were cancelled to some extent (e.g lost work/popularity because of the event/s)."

@DoesHappen said:

"Mihlali is def not as popular since that relationship. Because keep up with her more for gossip."

@Billa_bonga warned:

"This is true and important. We mustn’t be fed bubblegum because it’s going to take away from the crux of the show."

@SiweMahlobo added:

"Honestly. Even that Zoe episode was unnecessary."

@TaMos59534027 weighed in:

"Be giving home wreckers a platform, she left the industry and went after money, no one cancelled this one."

