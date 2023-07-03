It seems like The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula, did receive a beating from Mihlali after all

In a very unusual Mihlali Ndamase fashion, the influencer allegedly responded to Musa's Instagram post by saying she would do it again

Mihlali would not be the first celebrity to assault Musa, as fed-up Moshe Ndiki came under fire for hitting the blogger

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly admitted to beating up Musa Khawula. Images: Mihlali Ndamase, Zak the shooter, Musa Khawula.

Source: Instagram

Seems like the long-brewing twar between Mihlali Ndamase and Musa Khawula has finally spilt over.

Trouble-stirring gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted an unbelievable tweet during the Durban July festivities accusing self-claimed 'Hot Topic' Mihlale of being responsible for the coin-sized bump on his forehead:

“Bathong! Look at Mihlali Ndamase at the 2023 Durban July acting as if she didn’t beat me up at Leeroy Sidambe’s office the day before yesterday.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mihlali allegedly admits to beating Musa up

Responding in her Instagram stories, Mihlali had been beefing with Khawula since 2022 after he shared her physical address on Twitter responded to say:

@mihlalii_n responded to Musa's post saying:

"I'm not done with you."

The comment received almost 3000 likes from people who thought the gossip blogger had gone too far.

Social media broke from the posts:

@azania1023 was amused:

"They can beat you but one thing about you will not stop calling them out "

@Obrian_Makwela asked:

"Haibo chommie so you talk a lot but get beaten behind closed doors?"

@Mashoto_Mabe noticed:

One thing about tweeps, they will support Musa and then go around and laugh at him Chomi why hlezi ushawa?"

@andile_primrose said:

"@mihlalii_n imagine if your boyfriend's ex-wife or wife did this to you because you deserved it after taking her husband. Hhayi Sesi violence is not an answer no matter the act, you will be arrested "

@sthem774 called Mihlali to order:

"@mihlalii_n usuzoboshwa phela uzenza uRambo and you must thank him for not hitting you back. Next time he must hit you back just to humble you."

@danie_bubbly said:

"If it was done to her it would have been a different story but anyway I guess you advocate for women beating men."

@phiwe.klaasen applauded Mihlali in a tribalistic way:

"Amaxhosa are dealing with you nicely. First it was Moshe, then Mimi. I love it for them ❤️

@lex_dasantos promoted Mimi's actions

"She really should have done more"

Mimi stands up to her bully

Khawula has tried cancelling the Forbes Africa recipient for her affair with married man Leeroy Sidambe. He petitioned for brands working with Ndamase to cut ties with her.

He continued with the taunting, going as far as dragging Mihlali's mom into his twar with the award-winning content creator. This was the final push for her to break her silence on Instagram TimesLIVE reports:

“I'm not in the business of explaining myself and responding to BS even when a false narrative is being pushed because I know my truth and my work speaks for itself, but the moment you start attacking my loved ones, it's personal. I signed up for this but my family didn't."

Musa Khawula gets another beating

In another Briefly News report, Musa Khawula had promised to make Gomora's Moshe Ndiki pay for assaulting him in 2022.

Ndiki was not the only public figure to put their hands on the gossiper, but recently a video of him being assaulted by Ntomb' eningi made the rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News