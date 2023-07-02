Mihlali Ndamase made an appearance at the Durban July, but her outfit looks familiar to avid online users

The popular influencer shared pictures of what she wore at the highly-anticipated event to show her supporters

Mihlali Ndamase's pictures spread on social media, and people discussed whether she nailed the look for 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Durban July is a time for public figures to come out looking their best. Mihlali Ndamase looked gorgeous as usual, but some people had a chip on their shoulder because of her dress.

Mihlali Ndamase's Durban July dress disappoints as fans recognised the silhouette and style of dress from previous years. Image: @PamelaQha

Source: Instagram

Online users who keep up with Mihlali Ndamase's outfits for important events noticed a pattern in her choices each year. Some tweeps analysed her latest dress for the Durban July, and it did not look like anything new.

Mihlali Ndamase's Durban July dress under scrutiny on social media

@PamelaQha on Twitter posted a picture of Mihlali Ndamase to give their review of her Durban July dress. In the post, the Twitter user argued that Mihlali wears the same dress each year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People noticed that the influencer has a preferred style of dress, typically a gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging bottom. Netizens pointed out that most of Mihlali is loyal to designer Ryan Keys and that the silhouette is his signature.

Twitter users are divided about Mihlali Ndamase's dress for the Durban July

People love to give their opinions about what celebrities wear. While some fashion lovers agreed with the criticism, others thought fans were too entitled for demanding something new.

@Laydee_Pinx argued:

"It’s because her design is almost always Ryan Keys and this is his signature style."

@lloveOkuhle wrote:

"My babe needs to let go of Keys fashion."

@neliswa__ngada added:

"Ngula Keys Fashion. Same dress different font."

Musa Khawula accuses Mihlali Ndamase of assault in several posts online

Briefly News previously reported that Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase finds herself in the midst of a scandal after being accused of physically assaulting controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

The incident, which allegedly occurred at the office of Mihlali's boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, has ignited a frenzy of reactions among social media users.

The shocking revelation came to light when Musa took to social media, sharing a picture of a bruise on his head and accusing Mihlali of being responsible for the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News