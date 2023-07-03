Makhadzi once again gets a thumbs down for her fashion choices at this year's Durban July

The muso attended the Durban July dressed in a midnight blue feathery outfit that got her trolled

This wouldn't be the first time Makhadzi's outfit failed to impress with her outfit as she attempted to recreate Beyonce's lion outfit

Makhadzi's fashion continued to be a miss as she stepped out in a feather midnight blue and black dress. Image: @makhadzisa

Award-winning singer and performer Makhadzi attended this year's Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse.

The singer stunned in a midnight blue feather outfit, but it failed to impress most of her followers.

Mzansi advises Makhadzi to step up her fashion game

Although some agree that it was a step up from her previous outfits, especially that hideous lion jumpsuit inspired by Beyonce, she still needs to put in more work.

The singer shared images from her night at the prestigious horseracing event.

Here's what some of her fans had to say:

@zqesh84zqesh said:

"It's too dark. I can't see it properly, maybe it's the location and lightning and the pose."

@TkZwane89

'You guys are forcing things."

@DavidMuluvhu1 said

"What the chicken licken, is going on?"

@lydjipso said:

"We love you, but about fashion, nah you always mess up."

@yakbrandon

"She needs a stylist bathong.. her dress looks like a black roadrunner 's feathers."

Makhadzi speaks on her fashion blunder with the lion outfit

Leading up to her birthday celebration in Durban at Eyadini, Makhadzi said she hoped for a better outfit, according to The South African.

She trolled herself when she shared the Beyonce outfit, which she tried to recreate but failed dismally.

In her tweet, she :

"I am hosting my birthday celebration at Eyadini Durban this Friday 30th. I am crossing my fingers for my outfit, I don’t want this anymore."

Makhadzi admits the lion jumpsuit was hideous

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi admitted that her Beyonce-inspired lion outfit was hideous.

Even though her outfit was not good, she said she was proud of herself for stepping on stage and giving it her all.

