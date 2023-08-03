Ayanda Ncwane has dropped another sermonette on her weekly prophecy session on YouTube

The spirit-filled video of the former housewife of Durban diva has spread like the gospel

It has been received with humour and calls of concern from netizens

The Housewives of Durban former contestant has left her followers and the country concerned about her well-being as she dropped another sermon on her YouTube series.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' former star Ayanda Ncwane has started preaching in tongues on YouTube: @ayandancwane

Ayanda Ncwane ministers on YouTube

She posted her recent sermon titled Hello Tomorrow-Goodbye Yesterday.

In the clip, she does what looks like an attempt of speaking in tongues while preaching a distorted and performative-looking sermon.

Watch the video of the sermon below:

Social media users react to Ayanda Ncwane's preaching spree

A few of the businesswoman's weekly sermons have made it on social media, but the pattern of the videos got some netizens questioning if she was okay:

@Leig_h99 considered:

"I need to get into scamming. The ordained type."

@sisi_wangempela suggested:

"I think this is what mid-life crisis looks like ngeke aibo."

@MbalzzMafu asked:

"Really Ayanda really? Are you okay?"

@SaneleKhuzwayo_

"She misses him so bad."

@corn_cereals also asked:

"What is going on with her?"

@Mama we-galz laughed:

"I'm here for the hair flip."

@Mjita.n said:

"This woman is a powerhouse watch out."

@Ayanda Xulu commented:

"I don’t understand why people are laughing."

Ayanda Ncwane narrates how she nearly died

The producer explained how she saw herself in her dead state.

She had taken a break from social media after confessing that she was struggling to maintain her late gospel star husband, Sfiso Ncwane's business.

The video where she narrates her near-death experience was the beginning of her preaching ministry.

This is the chilling experience she told her followers:

"A very large being, huge, like a giant, a giant being came over towards my bed, pressed me and then after that whispered in my ear, 'I came to collect your soul. You are dying today."

Phupho Gumede explains how Sfiso Ncwane impregnated Nonku Williams

In another Briefly News report, Ayanda's brother and stylist Phupho Gumede told social media how socialite Nonku Williams had a baby with Sfiso Ncwane.

He said the couple had taken a break for Ayanda could focus on her spirituality. He stressed that they were apart when Sfiso had a baby with Nonku.

