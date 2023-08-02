Sonia Mbele has poured water over social media claims that she is dating a married man

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula accused the actress of being romantically linked to a Limpopo businessman

Sonia has denied the rumours, claiming she is not interested in any relationship

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has squashed reports suggesting she is dating a married businessman.

Sonia Mbele has refuted all claims that she is dating a married Limpopo businessman, Matome Sefalafala. Images: @TheeSonia

Source: Twitter

Musa Khawula points at Sonia Mbele's alleged new flame

Musa Khawula has caused another stir aimed at the executive producer of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Sonia Mbele.

He reported that the actress is in a relationship with a Limpopo construction entrepreneur. This is what he said:

"Matome Sefalafala is married to Meo Mochadibane who has since vacated their marital home because of her husband's affair with Sonia Mbele (46)."

Here is the post:

Sonia Mbele denies being in any relationship

Khawula further insisted that she linked up with Sefalafala at the EFF's after-party in Limpopo, and she denied the claims telling ZiMoja she was in Gauteng filming The Real Housewives of Johannesburg:

"Me? Never! I don't know where all of this is coming from. I won't entertain it... I know him, but I am not dating him. That is far-fetched.

"I'm in a very good place in my life. I don't want drama."

Social media reacts to Sonia Mbele's alleged infidelity

Netizens were shocked to learn about the news. This is what they said:

@mtswenig2 said:

"People are no longer afraid to date married man, as long kunemali nje."

@Malandela_RSA noted:

"Sometimes the best way to attract a single woman is to be a married man."

@ZamatoloMD made sense of it:

"Isn't she 46? Phofu ke age is just a number plus mhle unono."

@TmPhuthu just had to stan:

"Ei madoda, experience has won in this situation."

@WaNkwatisa commented:

"The guy with long money. Tender fraud, corruption and stuff."

@Sir_ANK weighed-in:

"Well she was also done dirty by other women."

@ta_marah7 related:

"Many men would leave their marriages for Sonia."

Sonia Mbele opens up to Dineo Ranaka about celibacy

In a previous Briefly News report the stunner revealed that she was no longer interested in romantic relationships and chose to be celibate.

She spoke with Dineo Ranaka on her podcast S*x n Stuff about the triggering events of her failed marriage.

She further said she was focusing on her show and had walked away from love.

