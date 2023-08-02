Sonia Mbele has come under fire following reports that she is dating 31-year-old Matome Sefalafala who is married

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Matome Sefalafala's wife left their home because of the affair

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from tweeps who are putting the former Generations star on full blast

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Former Generations star Sonia Mbele is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star has been accused of dating businessman Matome Sefalafala.

Sonia Mbele has been blasted following the allegations that she is dating a married man. Image: @thee_sonia and @MusaThePope

Source: UGC

Sonia Mbele allegedly dating 31-year-old married man

Sonia Mbele found herself charting social media trends following allegations that she is dating a married man. According to a post shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page, the Blood & Water actress is the reason why Matome Sefalafala's wife Meo Mochadibane left their matrimonial home. The post read:

"Meet Sonia Mbele's married boyfriend Matome Sefalafala (31). Matome Sefalafala is married to Meo Mochadibane who has since vacated their marital home because of her husband's affair with Sonia Mbele (46)."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sonia Mbele under fire for allegedly dating a married man

Social media users came out guns blazing at Sonia Mbele following Musa Khawula's post. Many said the former Generations star should look for single men to date and stop destroying other people's marriages.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"I only knew losisi is not a nice person…I saw how she threw her son under the bus to protect her reputation."

@khokhas_ wrote:

"I'm pretty sure she once thought she'd never be a homewrecker or deliberately share a man. But the older you get as a woman, the more reality sinks. Generally, gents will choose polygamy over monogamy any day. The only thing stopping us is the current wife/gf."

@DR_CEO_ wrote:

"He obviously likes his WINE mature."

@WaNkwatisa added:

"The guy with long money. Tender fraud, corruption and stuff"

Sonia Mbele denies dating married man, rubbishes Musa Khawula’s claims with bold statement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele has squashed reports suggesting she is dating a married businessman.

Musa Khawula has caused another stir aimed at the executive producer of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Sonia Mbele.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News