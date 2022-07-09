South African social media users are not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa and have begun referring to him as Mr Phala Phala

The president was trending over the weekend as his critics became increasingly vocal over the cost of living, inflation and corruption in the government

Social media users vented their frustrations online and warned Ramaphosa that what is happening in Sri Lanka could happen in Mzansi

JOHANNESBURG - Critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa are becoming increasingly vocal in their opposition. The Phala Phala scandal continues to dominate headlines.

Mr Phala Phala was trending on social media over the weekend with people venting their frustrations at corruption, inflation and the increasing cost of living.

Critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa have started calling him Mr Phala Phala in reference to the millions allegedly stolen from his farm. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The recent unrest in Sri Lanka has spurned many people online to call for a similar movement against the government in an effort to remove Ramaphosa from office.

Here is what social media users had to say about Mr Phala Phala

@misumuzi_4:

"Honestly, sometimes I feel like President Jacob Zuma should have spoken louder to warn us about these Mr Phala Phala sellouts. They are dangerous and ruining people’s lives and the country. I know he tried but it was not enough to stop the #PhalaPhalaGateFarm #BhekiCeleMustGo."

@Mzania_:

"Mr Phala Phala is playing "I can make it better" of Luther Vandross for all the captured NGOs, Judiciary,Unions, Oppositions & the church with the ANC NEC singing along without any integrity."

@NalaThokozane:

"Whenever Jamnandas and Mr Phala Phala are called to account, they venture to conspiracies and call South Africans Zuma supporters, knowing that’s untrue.

Why?

That’s how propaganda works. After enough repetition, lies become facts in the public mind."

@danielmarven:

"The media should focus on the incompetence of the current administration and Mr Phala Phala but they talking about Malema going to Spain to attend a wedding, they repeat the headline now and then.

You can't divert us from real SA issues Loadshedding, unemployment and petrol."

"He must account": Maimane says Ramaphosa should follow Boris Johnson's exit

Earlier, Briefly News reported that calls are being made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from his role as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, 7 July. Ramaphosa has been asked to step aside following the alleged theft cover-up at his Phala Phala farm that led to him receiving criminal complaints.

One SA Movement Leader Mmusi Maimane responded to Johnson’s resignation and said that Ramaphosa should account to South Africans. TimesLIVE reported he said watching Johnson appear before the liaison committee demonstrates how South Africans must demand that Ramaphosa appears before an ad hoc committee of parliament.

Maimane said Ramaphosa must account for the situation at Eskom and Phala Phala. He noted the resignation of several MPs from the government who wanted to protect their integrity. He said imagine if cabinet ministers who oversaw state capture had the courage to resign in the face of such serious allegations. Maimane believes that South Africa needs direct elections.

