One SA Leader Mmusi Maimane believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should follow in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He said South Africans must demand that Ramaphosa appears before an ad hoc committee of parliament

Maimane said cabinet ministers who were implicated in state capture should have had the courage to resign in the face of such serious allegations

JOHANNESBURG - Calls are being made for President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from his role as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, 7 July. Ramaphosa has been asked to step aside following the alleged theft cover-up at his Phala Phala farm that led to him receiving criminal complaints.

One SA Leader Mmusi Maimane compares Boris Johnson's resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP & Jaco Marais/Foto24

Source: Getty Images

One SA Movement Leader Mmusi Maimane responded to Johnson’s resignation and said that Ramaphosa should account to South Africans. TimesLIVE reported he said watching Johnson appear before the liaison committee demonstrates how South Africans must demand that Ramaphosa appears before an ad hoc committee of parliament.

Maimane said Ramaphosa must account for the situation at Eskom and Phala Phala. He noted the resignation of several MPs from the government who wanted to protect their integrity. He said imagine if cabinet ministers who oversaw state capture had the courage to resign in the face of such serious allegations. Maimane believes that South Africa needs direct elections.

According to EWN, more than 40 ministers, assistants, and three cabinet members tendered their resignations. Johnson also reportedly resigned as prime minister.

South Africans weigh in on Mmusi Maimane’s comments:

@majozi_lungelo said:

“Because now suit him so we must elect direct? Maimane must join a political party or carry on with his program of SA ntoni ntoni.”

@Shishinya1

“Honestly there are far TOO MANY THINGS he should account for.... wouldn’t it be much better to get another one?”

@MGJ65Michael commented:

“He makes a point though. Why don’t African politicians ever resign like in Europe or the East and West when exposed?”

@zee_shaba added:

“Our parliament is toothless, presidents do as they please. First Zuma then Ramaphosa.”

South African politicians weigh in on Boris Johnson’s resignation, some say Ramaphosa is next

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the news that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was forced to step down as the Conservative Party leader after mass resignations from cabinet ministers quickly made the rounds on social media.

South African politicians such as Tito Mboweni and citizens had a few words to say about the situation while reflecting on the political climate in Mzansi. The former Finance Minister seemed perturbed by Johnson’s resignation and noted that politics can be unforgivable.

