Former member of the African National Congress Carl Niehaus wants President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from office

JOHANNESBURG - Former member of the African National Congress Carl Niehaus had strong words about President Cyril Ramaphosa and said that plans are being made to have him removed from power.

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus says President Cyril Ramaphosa must be removed from his position. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad & Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The fired ANC member said “Ramaphosa Must Go” marches are being planned. He spoke to TimesLIVE and said members of the ruling party along with organisations and citizens would demand that the president is removed from office.

Niehaus said if Ramaphosa is not charged for the farmgate scandal, it would indicate that the legal sector of the country was captured. He added that the president must face the music for the charges that he faces. Niehaus wants Ramaphosa to answer to the ANC national executive committee.

Taking to Twitter, Niehaus called out the president and said:

“If you think your challenges are bad, think again, the above #PhalaPhalaFarmGate crook is suffering from the deadly selling out disorder. It is truly the worst disease, it splits those who suffer from it up, and it eats them slowly beyond redemption.”

South Africans are not having it and believe that Carl Niehaus should not be trusted:

@MokuenaDudley said:

“I will not support it. Can you really support Carl ... his intentions are not sound... sorry Carl, let’s see how many share your views.”

@SteveTitus001 wrote:

“Carl Niehaus overestimates his importance and influence. His entertainment value though. 80-90%.”

@Madimetsa_Mok commented:

“The charlatan is in for a big payday, he will pocket a big chunk of those organising’ donations’ paid to stage those RET marches.”

@Jacobsz_swazi added:

“Carl is a hired foot soldier of RET corruption cabal. Should we listen to anything these discredited people have to say?”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Carl Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, says President Cyril Ramphosa should be removed from power. Niehaus also called for the entire African National Congress National Executive Committee to be sacked.

Niehaus made these utterances outside the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 February where he made an appearance in relation to the charges he faces for breaking Covid19 regulations last year.

Source: Briefly News