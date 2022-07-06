President Cyril Ramaphosa's attendance at the mass funeral for the victims of the tavern tragedy irked residents

He faced criticisms after announcing that he would join the service along with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane

The African National Congress Youth League Regional Chair said that Ramaphosa was not welcome at the funeral

EAST LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa irked South Africans with his decision to attend the mass funeral for the victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy that will take place on Wednesday, 6 July at Scenery Park Sports Field.

The death of the 21 underage victims who died at a tavern in Scenery Park in East London last month, allegedly due to chemical poisoning, gripped the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the mass funeral for the victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa’s plan to attend the funeral has caused a massive debate on social media after he announced through his weekly newsletter that he would join the service along with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and other leadership. According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa condemned underage drinking and encouraged the community to combat the vice.

He said alcohol use among adolescents is associated with impaired function, absenteeism from learning, alcohol-related injuries, suicidal thoughts and attempts and risky behaviour. Ramaphosa also encouraged families to have conversations about alcohol and setting boundaries.

However, the African National Congress Youth League Regional Chair Ondela Hlokomane told SABC News that Ramaphosa was not welcome at the funeral. He said he understood that Ramaphosa was there to mourn but questioned the capabilities of his government. Hlokomane said the president’s presence would mean nothing to the youth of Scenery Park.

South Africans are angered over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance at the mass funeral:

@GeofChauke30 said:

“He is not supposed to be attending. He is conflicted. May the 21 youngsters rest in peace.”

@VwkNicolas commented:

“If he attends, he will be criticized and condemned, if he doesn’t, he will be criticized and condemned. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown”.”

@0b2d4a5658614d5 posted:

“Without shame and always on time. ANC being opportunistic.”

@southy_citizen added:

“Using tragic deaths as a political opportunity. Disgusting but not surprising. I hope the PR is worth it.”

Scenery Park police conclude investigation at Enyobeni tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the police investigation at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 teenagers perished on Sunday morning, has been concluded and the investigative team has withdrawn from the site. The tavern has been closed since the incident and the police are now waiting for the post-mortem results that will determine what the cause of death was.

Shockwaves were sent across South Africa on Sunday, 26 June when news broke that minors who partied at a tavern mysteriously died. The community members now want the establishment to be closed down completely, according to a SABC News report.

Source: Briefly News